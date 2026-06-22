June 22, 2026 4:27 PM हिंदी

Women’s T20 WC: Resurgent New Zealand face spunky Scotland in must-win clash (Preview)

Women’s T20 WC: Resurgent New Zealand face spunky Scotland in must-win clash (Preview)

Bristol, June 22 (IANS) A resurgent New Zealand will look to keep their semifinal hopes alive when they lock horns with a spunky Scotland in a crucial Group B clash of the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Bristol County Ground on Tuesday.

Having revived their stuttering campaign with a nerve-wracking four-run victory over Ireland, New Zealand, the defending champions find themselves in a must-win situation. Currently third in the standings, New Zealand cannot afford any more slip-ups in their remaining fixtures.

While the Kiwis will rely heavily on the tactical acumen of skipper Melie Kerr and her all-round prowess, their batting unit still needs a cohesive effort. Contributions from Brooke Halliday and young Izzy Sharp will be vital on a Bristol surface that tends to slow down as the game progresses.

On the other hand, fourth-placed Scotland will be no pushovers. Despite a 38-run loss to heavyweights England and going agonisingly down to the West Indies, Scotland will count on the batting contributions from Darcey Carter and the dependable Bryce sisters, Sarah and Kathryn, to exploit New Zealand’s lack of a genuine wicket-taking threat.

Furthermore, Scotland’s spin twins, Kirstie Gordon and Katherine Fraser, who shared six wickets against Ireland, could pose a serious challenge to a top-heavy New Zealand batting lineup that has lacked consistency. With both teams tied on two points from three games, this encounter promises a fascinating encounter between an experienced outfit and a fearless one.

Squads:

New Zealand: Melie Kerr (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, and Lea Tahuhu

Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Hannah Rainey, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, and Pippa Sproul

--IANS

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