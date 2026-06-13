Women's T20 WC: ICC Chairman Jay Shah extends his best wishes to participating teams

Dubai, June 12 (IANS) International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah has extended his best wishes to all 12 nations that will be participating in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which started with a clash between co-hosts England and Sri Lanka at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Friday.

Jay Shah praised the players for their commitment, talent, and determination, which he said will inspire fans for generations.

"As the ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup begins, I extend my best wishes to all 12 participating teams. Your commitment, talent, and determination continue to inspire fans and pave the way for future generations. May this tournament showcase the very best of women’s cricket and take the sport to even greater heights," Jay Shah wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

New Zealand are the defending champion in the 10th edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which is being hosted by the England and Wales Cricket Board, with the final scheduled for July 6. England had previously hosted the inaugural competition in 2009. A total of twelve teams are competing in 33 matches across seven venues in England.

Defending champions New Zealand will begin their campaign against West Indies in the fourth match of the tournament at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Having lifted their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title in the UAE in 2024, the White Ferns enter the competition with confidence and will be eager to make a strong start to the defence of their crown. Led by star all-rounder Melia Kerr, New Zealand are among the favourites to progress from a competitive Group 2.

West Indies, captained by Hayley Matthews, will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 3-0 T20I series defeat to England earlier this year. The Caribbean side possesses several match-winners and will be keen to upset the defending champions in their opening fixture.

Australia, the most successful team in the tournament, will kick off its ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a challenging Group 1 clash against South Africa at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The six-time champions enter the tournament as the world's top-ranked T20I side and will be aiming to make a strong start under the leadership of new captain Sophie Molineux. Meanwhile, South Africa, currently ranked fifth in the format, arrives with growing confidence as they continue to establish itself among the elite teams in women’s cricket.

The Proteas will once again be led by Laura Wolvaardt, who captains the side in her second consecutive T20 World Cup. South Africa will hope to carry forward the momentum they have built over recent years and challenge one of the most dominant teams in the history of the competition.

--IANS

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