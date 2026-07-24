July 24, 2026 11:41 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Indian contingent shifts gears, moves from ceremony to performance

Indian contingent shifts gears, moves from ceremony to performance in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Photo credit: IANS

Glasgow, July 24 (IANS) Less than twelve hours after proudly marching into the OVO Hydro during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Team India had already shifted gears on the first full day of competitions on Friday.

The music had faded; celebrations ended. By Friday morning, the Indian contingent was back to what it had travelled to Scotland for – serious competition.

While millions in India stayed up late to watch the colourful opening ceremony on Thursday night, the real Commonwealth Games began quietly inside the athletes' hotels, training halls and recovery centres, where coaches, support staff and athletes resumed preparations with characteristic discipline.

For India's athletes, the opening ceremony was a moment of pride, but never a distraction. That is dedication and discipline for the elite athletes. Across the team accommodations, this time in hotels and not a proper Athletes Village, Friday morning reflected the routine of elite sport.

Coaches finalised competition schedules, physiotherapists supervised recovery sessions, nutritionists worked with athletes on individual meal plans and team managers coordinated logistics for the competition. The focus had already moved from ceremony to performance.

One of the striking features of Glasgow 2026 is the compact nature of the Games. Unlike many recent multi-sport events where athletes often spend hours travelling between venues, Glasgow had carefully planned use of existing infrastructure. It significantly reduced travel time, allowing competitors to devote more time to training, recovery and preparation.

For athletes, that seemingly small operational detail can make a meaningful difference over the course of a demanding multi-sport event.

The atmosphere within Team India reflects quiet confidence rather than mere expectation. There is little outward celebration despite the pride of participating in another edition of the Commonwealth Games. Conversations among coaches and athletes have centred on competition schedules, technical preparation and maintaining routines that have been built over months of training.

Behind every athlete is a support system that often goes unnoticed. Doctors, physiotherapists, strength and conditioning experts, team managers and logistics personnel have been working continuously to ensure that India's athletes have everything required to perform at their best from the opening day onwards.

As the Games begin in earnest, the Indian Olympic Association continues to coordinate closely with National Sports Federations, support staff and organisers to ensure the contingent remains focused solely on competition.

Glasgow has also offered an important operational perspective. Rather than relying on newly built infrastructure, the organisers have demonstrated how existing world-class venues, efficient

transport networks and athlete-centred planning can successfully deliver an international multi-sport event.

For India, which is preparing to host the centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030, these operational lessons may prove as valuable as the sporting competition itself.

Over the coming days, attention will naturally turn towards medals and podium finishes. Yet behind every performance lies months of preparation and the collective effort of an entire support team working quietly behind the scenes.

For Team India, the opening ceremony marked an important milestone. The mission, however, has only just begun.

--IANS

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