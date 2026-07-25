July 25, 2026 1:13 AM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Indian boxer Jadumani cruises into men’s 55kg pre-quarterfinals with dominant 5-0 win

Indian boxer Jadumani cruises into men’s 55kg pre-quarterfinals with dominant 5-0 win

Glasgow, July 24 (IANS) India’s Jadumani Singh Mandengbam made an emphatic start to his campaign in the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing competition, outclassing Scotland’s Aaron Cullen by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the men’s 55kg Round of 32 in Glasgow on Friday.

The Indian boxer was in complete control throughout the contest, with all five judges awarding him every round. Jadumani secured identical 30-27 scorelines from each judge, underlining his dominance from the opening bell to the final round.

Competing in front of the home crowd at the SEC Hall in Glasgow, Cullen struggled to match Jadumani’s pace, accuracy and ring control as the Indian dictated the bout with disciplined attacking and solid defence.

With the convincing victory, Jadumani advanced to the Round of 16, where he is scheduled to face Pakistan’s Rehman on July 26 for a place in the quarterfinals.

The comprehensive win gives India a strong start in the boxing competition as the contingent looks to add to its medal tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Earlier, Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain assured India its first medal from the boxing rings without donning the gloves as she got a bye in the first round and directly made it into the semifinals. Both semifinalists in the Commonwealth Games get bronze medals. Lovlina will be hoping to improve its colour on Friday.

Lovlina, who won the bronze medal in the 2020 Commonwealth Games,

--IANS

cs/bsk/

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