‘Thank you friends’: PM Modi sets global record with over 303 million views on viral reel amid student protests

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shattered digital viewing records, capturing a staggering global milestone with over 303 million views on a single Instagram reel within 24 hours.

This unprecedented digital turnout eclipses the previous worldwide record of 300 million views, occurring directly in the backdrop of continuous, high-profile student demonstrations led by protesters at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The Prime Minister took to social media to share a follow-up video message, beginning with the words, "Thank you friends," to acknowledge the historic digital reception and positive suggestions he received from the country's youth.

This latest communication follows a rare late-night selfie video posted by the Prime Minister, in which he addressed mounting national anxieties over examination paper leaks and assured the student community of strict government action.

The ongoing unrest at Jantar Mantar has seen thousands of students and youth protestors congregate to demand sweeping accountability and institutional reforms following recent competitive examination irregularities.

In response to the swelling demonstrations and intense political pressure, Prime Minister Modi utilised a direct digital format to connect with Gen Z, emphasising that the administration views examination malpractices as a matter of grave concern rather than a trivial issue.

During his initial midnight address, which catalysed unprecedented digital engagement and drove a surge of one million new followers overnight, the Prime Minister detailed concrete steps taken over the preceding two and a half months.

He noted that the primary objective of the administration has been safeguarding students from losing a crucial academic year, pointing to the rapid coordination required to organise re-examinations successfully.

Furthermore, he announced that the Union Cabinet would move forward with a rigorous legal framework providing for fast-track courts and severe penalties for individuals and syndicates involved in exam paper leaks.

In his subsequent address, PM Modi expressed deep appreciation for the dialogue sparked among the younger demographic, remarking that public feedback helps strengthen the bond between leadership and the citizenry.

“This love of yours will remain, and our bond will continue to connect with even more vibrancy,” the Prime Minister stated, thanking supporters for their constructive engagement.

--IANS

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