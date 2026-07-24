Education has been most transformative force in my life: President Murmu

Bucharest, July 24 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday described education as the “single‑most transformative force” in her life, while receiving the Honorary Doctorate (Doctor Honoris Causa) from the Bucharest University of Economic Studies in Romania.

She said her personal journey had taught her that education is the great equaliser, capable of reshaping lives and societies.

“I was born in a small village in a family with very limited means. I was the first girl from my village to go to college. That experience taught me more powerfully than any textbook that education is the great equaliser. It does not ask where you were born; only how far you are willing to travel,” she said.

The award, the university’s highest academic distinction, was conferred in recognition of her contributions to academia, public service and international cooperation.

The ceremony marked the final leg of her six‑day state visit to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania.

Murmu expressed gratitude to the Rector, Senate and university community, saying she accepted the honour “with humility on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, as a reflection of the enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Romania”.

She recalled her years as a teacher, noting how even modest classrooms could change the course of families and communities.

She stressed that in an era of artificial intelligence and rapid scientific advances, universities must ensure wisdom, ethics and compassion guide knowledge.

Referring to cultural ties, she cited Rabindranath Tagore’s 1926 visit to Bucharest and Romanian poet Mihai Eminescu’s study of the Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita.

Her remarks come at a time when students across India are protesting against examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak, underscoring her message that education must remain fair, inclusive and transformative.

Friday’s event was attended by students, faculty members and dignitaries.

--IANS

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