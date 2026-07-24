July 24, 2026 11:41 PM हिंदी

LPG tanker with 28 Indian crew members comes under attack near Strait of Hormuz

LPG tanker with 28 Indian crew members comes under attack near Strait of Hormuz (File Image)

Tehran, July 24 (IANS) A Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker with 28 Indian crew members on board came under attack in Iranian territorial waters on Friday, the Indian Embassy in Iran stated.

"The Embassy of India in Tehran is aware that the Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker DISHA (IMO No. 8818219) came under attack in Iranian territorial waters earlier today. The vessel has 28 Indian crew members on board. The Embassy has been in close contact with the relevant authorities and has confirmed that all Indian crew members are safe," a statement issued by the Embassy noted.

It said that the Embassy continued to monitor the situation closely and remains in touch with the concerned authorities.

The vessel reported coming under attack and issued a distress call near the Strait of Hormuz, according to audio recordings from a public VHF maritime radio channel obtained exclusively by Xinhua from a seafarer on Friday.

In one recording, a caller identified by the seafarer as a US military operator repeatedly warned a merchant vessel that it was "non-compliant" for continuing toward Iranian waters.

"You are non-compliant by continuing towards Iran. You have been warned several times. I am preparing to fire at your engine room," the caller said, adding that the crew had 15 minutes to clear the engine room, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A later recording captured a vessel identifying itself as Disha reporting that it had come under attack.

"This is Disha. We are attacked by unknown missiles. We require immediate assistance. We have 30 crew on board. We require immediate assistance," the caller said, reporting the vessel's position near the eastern entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

Last week, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) directed ship owners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders, citing the heightened security situation in the Gulf region.

Taking to the social media platform X, the maritime regulator said the move was aimed at safeguarding the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers amid continuing attacks on merchant vessels operating in the conflict-affected region.

–IANS

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