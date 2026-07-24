One Indian killed in attack on commercial vessel transiting Black Sea: MEA

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that one Indian national lost his life in an attack on a commercial vessel while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters.

According to the statement by the MEA, three Indians were among the 10 crew members onboard the commercial vessel MV OMORFI when it came under attack on July 18.

"It has come to our attention that on July 18, 2026, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. At the time of the incident, there were ten crew members on board, including three Indian nationals," the MEA added.

"As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The other two Indian nationals on board are reported to be safe," it said.

On receiving this information, the Indian Mission in Russia has reached out to the relevant authorities and is making efforts to extend all possible assistance to the affected family.

"India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. ​It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats. India calls upon all concerned parties to uphold international obligations to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce," the statement by the Ministry said.

Earlier in the week, four Indian nationals lost their lives in the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leopard departing from Odesa port in Ukraine.

"India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided," said a statement issued by the MEA addressing the incident.

--IANS

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