July 24, 2026 11:41 PM हिंदी

One Indian killed in attack on commercial vessel transiting Black Sea: MEA

One Indian killed in attack on commercial vessel transiting Black Sea: MEA (File Image)

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that one Indian national lost his life in an attack on a commercial vessel while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters.

According to the statement by the MEA, three Indians were among the 10 crew members onboard the commercial vessel MV OMORFI when it came under attack on July 18.

"It has come to our attention that on July 18, 2026, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. At the time of the incident, there were ten crew members on board, including three Indian nationals," the MEA added.

"As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The other two Indian nationals on board are reported to be safe," it said.

On receiving this information, the Indian Mission in Russia has reached out to the relevant authorities and is making efforts to extend all possible assistance to the affected family.

"India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. ​It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats. India calls upon all concerned parties to uphold international obligations to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce," the statement by the Ministry said.

Earlier in the week, four Indian nationals lost their lives in the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leopard departing from Odesa port in Ukraine.

"India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided," said a statement issued by the MEA addressing the incident.

--IANS

ksk/khz

LATEST NEWS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a video message on Friday, July 24, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Video Grab)

‘Thank you friends’: PM Modi sets global record with over 303 million views on viral reel amid student protests

Luca Van Assche stuns Andrey Rublev for landmark win, SF berth in Estoril Open ATP Tour event. Photo credit: ATP Tour

ATP Tour: Van Assche stuns Rublev for landmark win, SF berth in Estoril

LPG tanker with 28 Indian crew members comes under attack near Strait of Hormuz (File Image)

LPG tanker with 28 Indian crew members comes under attack near Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi: Protesters gather at Jantar Mantar during the Cockroach Janata Party’s protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Wasim Sarvar)

Union Cabinet approves tougher anti-paper leak bill with up to Rs 10 crore fine

Shivam Chaudhary tops opening phase of auction with INR 21 lakh bid in UPT20 League Season 4 in Agra on Friday. Photo credit: UPCA

UPT20 Season 4: Shivam Chaudhary tops opening phase of auction with INR 21 lakh bid

Education has been most transformative force in my life: President Murmu

Education has been most transformative force in my life: President Murmu

Nigeria race ahead in para-powerlifting to take early lead in medal race in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Nigeria surge ahead in para-powerlifting to take early lead in medal race

One Indian killed in attack on commercial vessel transiting Black Sea: MEA (File Image)

One Indian killed in attack on commercial vessel transiting Black Sea: MEA

Indian contingent shifts gears, moves from ceremony to performance in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Indian contingent shifts gears, moves from ceremony to performance

Olympian Alvaro Robles stars as Goa Challengers storm into final with 8-2 win over Dabang Delhi TTC in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 in Panaji on Friday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 7: Robles stars as Goa Challengers storm into final with 8-2 win over Dabang Delhi TTC