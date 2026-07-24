July 24, 2026 11:41 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Nigeria surge ahead in para-powerlifting to take early lead in medal race

Nigeria race ahead in para-powerlifting to take early lead in medal race in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Glasgow, July 24 (IANS) Nigeria surged to the top of the medal table after a stellar performance in the first two sessions on the first day of competitions at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday.

Nigeria dominated the Para Powerlifting competitions with Esther Nworgu and Esther Oyema winning gold and silver respectively in the Women's Lightweight, while Roland Ezuruike took silver earlier in the day in the Men's Lightweight event.

Nigeria lead the medal table with one gold and two silver medals, with England second with two medals -- one gold and one bronze. Malaysia are third with one bronze.

England's Mark Swan won the first gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games in the most dramatic of circumstances on Friday in the Men's Lightweight category of Para Powerlifting.

Swan lifted more than three times his body weight to post 222kg on his second attempt, and was tied for gold with Nigerian veteran Roland Ezuruike on 153.9 points going into the final round.

Malaysia's Bonnie Bunyau Gustin - the two-time Paralympic champion and world record holder at up to 72kg - was only 0.4 points behind in third but could not produce the goods on his final lift, relinquishing the title he won in Birmingham four years ago.

Ezuruike then fouled his final lift before Swan failed in a Games Record attempt at 232kg, to leave the second round scores unchanged.

The Men's Lightweight category pulled in athletes with a body weight up to and including 72kg. Medals were decided by a coefficient formula to rank lifts fairly against the athletes' body weights.

Lifters were roared on by an enthusiastic crowd who had themselves been energised by Scottish actor Sam Heughan hitting the venue DJ decks during the build-up.

"The whole atmosphere here, the crowd, that was crazy," Australia's Daniel Bos said after finishing ninth. "That gave me a massive adrenaline rush. It's really surreal because you have these little moments on stage where I'm like, 'Whoa, this is it'. It's really cool. I've never experienced anything like this."

--IANS

bsk/

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