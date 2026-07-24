July 24, 2026 11:42 PM हिंदी

UPT20 Season 4: Shivam Chaudhary tops opening phase of auction with INR 21 lakh bid

Shivam Chaudhary tops opening phase of auction with INR 21 lakh bid in UPT20 League Season 4 in Agra on Friday. Photo credit: UPCA

Agra, July 24 (IANS) The opening phase of the UPT20 League Season 4 player auction witnessed an intense bidding war, with Shivam Chaudhary emerging as the biggest buy. He was signed by Gaur Gorakhpur Lions for INR 21 lakh after a fierce contest involving Lucknow Falcons and Kanpur Superstars. Chaudhary had entered the auction with a base price of INR 5 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sanjay Kapoor, Chairman of the Governing Council of the UPT20 League, highlighted the league's vision and growth.

"The UPT20 League has never been just a cricket tournament for us. From the very beginning, our vision has been to create opportunities for talented cricketers across Uttar Pradesh and give them a platform to fulfil their dreams. Today, as we enter Season 4, we are proud to see the league establish itself as one of India's leading state cricket competitions. This journey has been made possible by the unwavering support of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, our franchise owners, coaches, scouts and everyone associated with the league."

"UPT20 is much more than a cricket league. It represents the pride, ambition and aspirations of Uttar Pradesh. We remain committed to providing young cricketers with a world-class platform where they can showcase their talent, grow as professionals and take the next step towards representing the IPL and India,” he added.

Another notable buy in the opening phase was Shoaib Siddiqui, who was picked up by Noida Kings for INR 11.25 lakh.

The fourth edition of the UPT20 League will begin on August 14, with the opening ceremony and the first phase of the tournament taking place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The action will then shift to Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, which will host the second half of the league, including the playoffs and the final.

Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played on September 3, followed by Qualifier 2 on September 4. The tournament will conclude with the final and closing ceremony on September 6 in Kanpur.

The 24-day tournament will feature 34 matches, including 13 double-header days and 8 single-header matchdays, promising another exciting season of cricket featuring the best talent from Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

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