July 25, 2026 1:13 AM हिंदी

ATP Tour: Van Assche stuns Rublev for landmark win, SF berth in Estoril

Luca Van Assche stuns Andrey Rublev for landmark win, SF berth in Estoril Open ATP Tour event. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Estoril (Portugal), July 24 (IANS) Luca Van Assche kept his nerve and refused to be overpowered as he progressed to the semifinals of the Estoril Open ATP Tour 250 event, turning the tables on top seed and World No. 14 Andrey Rublev with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory for the biggest win of his career on Friday.

Rublev arrived in Portugal riding a five-match winning streak after lifting the title in Bastad on Sunday, but Van Assche matched and surpassed his opponent’s firepower to complete a remarkable two-hour, 15-minute comeback.

The 22-year-old Frenchman, who is into his first ATP Tour semi-final after falling in his previous three tour-level quarter-finals, will next face countryman Hugo Gaston at the clay-court ATP 250 event.

“I’m very, very happy about the win today. It’s the best win of my career so far,” Van Assche, the No. 78 player in the ATP Rankings, said. “It means a lot to me. It was a tough match. I’m happy with the level I played. I love Portugal. I’ve played well here during my career so far. It’s a place that I love, and to be in the semifinals, it’s a great step in my career.”

Rublev saved all five break points he faced in the opening set, according to ATP Stats, but could not hold off Van Assche's relentless surge after the opener. The Frenchman raised his level as the match wore on, repeatedly coming out on top in extended forehand-to-forehand exchanges to level their ATP head-to-head series at 1-1.

Gaston kicked off Friday's action in Portugal by ending the dream run of local wild card Tiago Torres. The Frenchman repeatedly used his trademark drop shot to draw Torres forward before sealing a 6-3, 6-4 victory and advancing to his fourth ATP Tour semi-final, and first since 2024.

“There is no secret,” Gaston replied when asked about the key to a good drop shot. “Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Today it was difficult. With the wind, it can help me, but Tiago is a guy who can run really fast. It’s one of my best shots, so I have to use it. Not too much… But sometimes it’s good in these conditions, so I will keep it in my pocket.”

Both Gaston and Torres are guaranteed significant rises in the ATP Rankings. Gaston has climbed 19 places to No. 90 in the Live Rankings with his run to the last four, while Torres — who made his tour-level debut this week — has soared 96 spots to No. 331.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Indian men's team beats Pakistan 7-3 and Oman 10-1; Women go down 3-6 to China. Photo credit: AHF

Youth Hockey5s Asian C'ship: Indian men's team beats Pakistan 7-3 and Oman 10-1; Women go down 3-6 to China

Indian boxer Jadumani cruises into men’s 55kg pre-quarterfinals with dominant 5-0 win

CWG 2026: Indian boxer Jadumani cruises into men’s 55kg pre-quarterfinals with dominant 5-0 win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a video message on Friday, July 24, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Video Grab)

‘Thank you friends’: PM Modi sets global record with over 303 million views on viral reel amid student protests

Luca Van Assche stuns Andrey Rublev for landmark win, SF berth in Estoril Open ATP Tour event. Photo credit: ATP Tour

ATP Tour: Van Assche stuns Rublev for landmark win, SF berth in Estoril

LPG tanker with 28 Indian crew members comes under attack near Strait of Hormuz (File Image)

LPG tanker with 28 Indian crew members comes under attack near Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi: Protesters gather at Jantar Mantar during the Cockroach Janata Party’s protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Wasim Sarvar)

Union Cabinet approves tougher anti-paper leak bill with up to Rs 10 crore fine

Shivam Chaudhary tops opening phase of auction with INR 21 lakh bid in UPT20 League Season 4 in Agra on Friday. Photo credit: UPCA

UPT20 Season 4: Shivam Chaudhary tops opening phase of auction with INR 21 lakh bid

Education has been most transformative force in my life: President Murmu

Education has been most transformative force in my life: President Murmu

Nigeria race ahead in para-powerlifting to take early lead in medal race in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Nigeria surge ahead in para-powerlifting to take early lead in medal race

One Indian killed in attack on commercial vessel transiting Black Sea: MEA (File Image)

One Indian killed in attack on commercial vessel transiting Black Sea: MEA