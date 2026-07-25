ATP Tour: Van Assche stuns Rublev for landmark win, SF berth in Estoril

Estoril (Portugal), July 24 (IANS) Luca Van Assche kept his nerve and refused to be overpowered as he progressed to the semifinals of the Estoril Open ATP Tour 250 event, turning the tables on top seed and World No. 14 Andrey Rublev with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory for the biggest win of his career on Friday.

Rublev arrived in Portugal riding a five-match winning streak after lifting the title in Bastad on Sunday, but Van Assche matched and surpassed his opponent’s firepower to complete a remarkable two-hour, 15-minute comeback.

The 22-year-old Frenchman, who is into his first ATP Tour semi-final after falling in his previous three tour-level quarter-finals, will next face countryman Hugo Gaston at the clay-court ATP 250 event.

“I’m very, very happy about the win today. It’s the best win of my career so far,” Van Assche, the No. 78 player in the ATP Rankings, said. “It means a lot to me. It was a tough match. I’m happy with the level I played. I love Portugal. I’ve played well here during my career so far. It’s a place that I love, and to be in the semifinals, it’s a great step in my career.”

Rublev saved all five break points he faced in the opening set, according to ATP Stats, but could not hold off Van Assche's relentless surge after the opener. The Frenchman raised his level as the match wore on, repeatedly coming out on top in extended forehand-to-forehand exchanges to level their ATP head-to-head series at 1-1.

Gaston kicked off Friday's action in Portugal by ending the dream run of local wild card Tiago Torres. The Frenchman repeatedly used his trademark drop shot to draw Torres forward before sealing a 6-3, 6-4 victory and advancing to his fourth ATP Tour semi-final, and first since 2024.

“There is no secret,” Gaston replied when asked about the key to a good drop shot. “Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Today it was difficult. With the wind, it can help me, but Tiago is a guy who can run really fast. It’s one of my best shots, so I have to use it. Not too much… But sometimes it’s good in these conditions, so I will keep it in my pocket.”

Both Gaston and Torres are guaranteed significant rises in the ATP Rankings. Gaston has climbed 19 places to No. 90 in the Live Rankings with his run to the last four, while Torres — who made his tour-level debut this week — has soared 96 spots to No. 331.

--IANS

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