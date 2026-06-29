Women’s T20 WC: Familiar rivals collide as Australia face West Indies for place in final (Preview)

London, June 29 (IANS) Australia's march to the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals has been as commanding as any side left in the tournament, but the heavyweights know all too well that form counts for little once the knockout stage begins.

After powering past India at Lord's in a record-breaking performance to complete an unbeaten group campaign, Australia now turn their attention to a familiar opponent in West Indies, with Tuesday's semi-final at The Oval standing between them and another World Cup final.

The turnaround has been swift. Australia's players packed up from their north London base on Sunday before moving closer to The Oval, where they will have just one training session to get accustomed to conditions before the semi-final.

On paper, Australia appear overwhelming favourites. Their recent record against West Indies is difficult to ignore, having defeated the Caribbean side in all six white-ball encounters during their tour earlier this year before adding another victory in a pre-tournament warm-up fixture in Cardiff.

Yet Australia's recent World Cup history serves as a reminder that dominance before the knockouts guarantees nothing. They arrived at the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-finals unbeaten only to be stunned by South Africa, while last year's ODI World Cup ended in similar heartbreak after India produced a record chase in the last four. Those defeats have reinforced the importance of resetting mentally after every victory, regardless of how convincing it may have been.

The challenge posed by West Indies also extends beyond recent head-to-head results. The Caribbean side had to survive a nervy final day in the group stage after an unexpected defeat to Ireland left qualification hanging in the balance before England's victory over New Zealand eventually secured their passage.

That dramatic route into the semi-finals could also leave them playing with freedom. Captain Hayley Matthews remains the heartbeat of the side, capable of influencing matches with both bat and ball, while the experienced duo of Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor bring invaluable know-how in pressure situations.

If West Indies are to challenge Australia, the senior trio will almost certainly need to produce something special. The six-time champions, meanwhile, continue to boast enviable depth throughout their squad. Their batting unit has fired consistently during the tournament, while the bowling attack has repeatedly found ways to apply pressure regardless of conditions.

The Oval is expected to pose a different challenge from Lord's, making Australia's brief preparation session crucial as they seek to adapt quickly to a new venue.

With another World Cup final within touching distance, Australia have every reason to start as favourites. But after suffering consecutive semi-final disappointments across ICC events, they know better than anyone that knockout cricket rarely follows the script.

When: Tuesday, June 30, 7:00 PM IST

Where: Kennington Oval, London

Where to watch: The Australia vs West Indies clash will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Squads:

Australia: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector

--IANS

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