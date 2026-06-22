Women’s T20 WC: Australia eye fourth straight win over an already-eliminated Pakistan (Preview)

Leeds, June 22 (IANS) Australia will look to seal their fourth successive victory in the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup when they face an already eliminated Pakistan at Headingley on Tuesday.

With South Africa’s win over India tightening the semi-finalists race from Group 1, Australia sit at the top with three wins from as many games and a strong net run rate. Another convincing victory would take them closer to a semi‑final berth. Australia have dominated Pakistan in this competition by winning all four previous meetings.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have been winless after defeats to India, South Africa and Bangladesh, despite captain Fatima Sana’s all‑round efforts. Fatima scored a fighting 55 against South Africa and has taken seven wickets at an average under 10, including 3-16 against Bangladesh.

Beth Mooney’s availability could also ease the wicketkeeping burden, after she didn’t take the field in the Netherlands batting innings due to back issues. The team management will also be weighing up on whether to retain debutant Lucy Hamilton, who impressed in her first outing, or recall veteran pacer Megan Schutt.

Australia’s pacer Kim Garth leads their wickets tally in the competition with five scalps at an economy of 5.10 and will look to rattle Pakistan’s feeble middle-order. Local familiarity may also aid Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia, as they all have played at this venue when it was their home ground in The Hundred.

Squads:

Australia: Australia: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham and Tahlia Wilson (Traveling Reserve)

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab, and Tuba Hassan

--IANS

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