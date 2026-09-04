Women’s Asia Cup: 'We are always one step ahead': Deepti dismisses advantage over Pakistan

Dubai, Sep 4 (IANS) India’s off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma dismissed suggestions that past dominance grants her side an automatic psychological advantage over arch-rivals Pakistan ahead of their 2026 Women's Asia Cup Group A match on Saturday, adding that India are simply focusing on remaining ‘one step ahead.’

Saturday’s fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium marks the 18th T20I encounter between the two nations, a rivalry heavily tilted in India's favour with 14 victories from 17 meetings. The sides last met at the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in Birmingham, where India claimed a 64-run victory, thanks to Smriti Mandhana's 68 and a five-wicket haul from Sharma.

"Look, there is no such advantage. The only thing is that whatever we have won against them, whether it is the Asia Cup or any other matches, we are always one step ahead of them and that's it. The more we can play good cricket as a team against them, that's all we want," Deepti told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

Having already secured a spot in the semifinals, seven-time champions India enter the contest in commanding form via wins over Thailand and Hong Kong China, though Deepti stated that putting collective performance and maintaining winning momentum remain the squad's primary focus.

"Look, the whole team is performing well. If you look at the bowling unit or the batting unit, if I talk about this game against Hong Kong China, I think both things were balanced. The one who has a good day, she tries to do better and take the game further.

“Those around her, they try to tell them positive things so that they step up more in their game. Our team is also good and their bowlers are also good. We know that, but we focus more on the strengths we have. As I said, we want to play a good brand of cricket - that's what we are focusing on."

India's top order enters the fixture in prime form following Smriti Mandhana's record-breaking century against Hong Kong China, though the middle order will look for extended time at the crease. Pakistan, meanwhile, remain under pressure to address top-order batting vulnerabilities despite their recent victory over Thailand.

Asked about prospective playing eleven adjustments for the clash, Deepti felt selection decisions are best left to the management. "Look, I can't tell you what the lineup and all will be. That's the call of the management. We just want to play good cricket. As a bowling and batting unit, the team has been compact with the way we played in the last two games and that's the mindset we wish to maintain."

She signed off by heaping praise on left-arm spinner N Sree Charani and leg-spin bowling all-rounder Prema Rawat. "She’s a very good talent. Charani is number one in the rankings. She has performed very well in the last one year. The way she turns the ball is unbelievable. It's not easy to play for a batter. Same with Prema - she has hardly played so many matches."

"But whenever she gets a chance to bowl, she is always one step ahead and is always on the hunt to find breakthroughs for the team. I help them as much as I can in the ground and in the nets. I help them as much as I can and share my experiences with them. Being a senior player, I help them as much as I can."

--IANS

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