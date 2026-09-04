Russian Chief Justice arrives in New Delhi to attend BRICS Chief Justices' Forum

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Russia's Chief Justice Igor Krasnov arrived in New Delhi on Friday to participate in the BRICS Chief Justices' Forum. Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, and other officials received Krasnov at the airport who will be holding bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries on strengthening legal cooperation.

"Chief Justice of Russia Igor Krasnov has arrived in New Delhi to participate in the BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum. During his visit, Igor Krasnov will also hold bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts aimed at strengthening legal cooperation. The central event will be a discussion on the use of artificial intelligence in justice," the Russian Embassy in India wrote in a post on Telegram.

Iran's Head of Judiciary, Ayatollah Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, also arrived in New Delhi to attend the meeting. He offered prayers at Jama Masjid on Friday and also held a meeting with the Imam, Maulana Syed Shaban Bukhari. During his ongoing visit, Ayatollah Mohseni-Ejei also interacted with Islamic scholars and religious leaders from various faiths at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi.

The Supreme Court of India is hosting the BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum in India in New Delhi from September 4-6, bringing together Chief Justices, Presidents of Supreme Courts and senior judicial leaders from BRICS Member States and Partner Countries. During the forum, the participating judiciaries will discuss contemporary issues related to justice delivery, international dispute resolution, technology and sustainable development.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will hold a series of bilateral meetings with heads of judicial delegations during the forum. He will meet judicial leaders from Russia, China, Egypt, Indonesia, the UAE, Belarus, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Iran and Uzbekistan on Friday.

"The bilateral meetings will provide an opportunity for direct interaction and exchange of views on matters of mutual judicial interest and will further strengthen engagement among the participating judiciaries," the Supreme Court of India mentioned in a statement.

On the second day, Heads of Delegations from BRICS Member States and Partner Countries will address the Forum and share their views on issues of common interest to judicial institutions.

"The Forum will hear from judicial leaders representing Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and UAE, along with Partner Countries including Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan," the Supreme Court mentioned in a statement.

The substantive sessions of the Forum will focus on four important areas: Mediation and International Commercial Disputes – examining mediation as a strategic mechanism for resolving international commercial disputes in a globalised economy; Cross-Border Enforcement of Arbitral Awards – discussing challenges in enforcement and the prospects for greater procedural harmonisation; Artificial Intelligence and the Judiciary – exploring digital innovation, Artificial Intelligence and the future of judicial administration; and Judicial Leadership and Sustainable Development – considering the role of the judiciary in ecological governance and the advancement of sustainable energy systems, according to the statement.

India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

--IANS

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