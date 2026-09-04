Indian envoy, South Australia leadership discuss strengthening ties

Canberra, Sep 4 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Australia Nagesh Singh held a meeting with South Australia's Minister for State Development Chris Picton on Friday and discussed opportunities to further strengthen economic ties through trade and investment, critical minerals, defence, space, education, technology and innovation sectors.

"High Commissioner of India Nagesh Singh met the Minister for State Development Hon. Chris Picton MP. They discussed existing India–South Australia economic ties, and opportunities to strengthen it further through trade and investment, critical minerals, defence, space, education, technology and innovation sectors," the Indian High Commission in Canberra wrote on X after the meeting.

Singh also participated in a Trade and Investment Roundtable facilitated by Adelaide's Department of State Development.

"High Commissioner of India Nagesh Singh participated in a Trade and Investment Roundtable facilitated by Department of State Development, Adelaide. Discussions explored opportunities to further expand India–South Australia trade, investment and business partnerships across sectors," the High Commission wrote on X.

He met the team of 'Study Adelaide' and interacted with several Indian international students. Singh was briefed about Study Adelaide's initiatives to help international students on arrival, the contribution of Indian students to South Australia's education ecosystem and the India-Australia education partnership.

The High Commissioner also held a meeting with South Australia's Assistant Minister for Copper, Steel, Critical Metals and Minerals, Lawrence Ben, with discussions focused on building cooperation between the two sides in resilient supply chains, critical minerals, copper and steel.

During the meeting, Ben appreciated contribution of the Indian diaspora in building people-to-people ties and further strengthening the India-South Australia partnership.

In his meeting with South Australia's Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Nadia Clancy, Singh held discussions focused on various aspects of Indian culture, the importance of people-to-people ties, and the Indian community as an important cultural bridge between India and South Australia.

He also called on South Australia's Governor Frances Adamson and discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in various sectors.

"They reflected on the strong and growing India–Australia relationship, its future aspirations, opportunities to deepen the cooperation across diverse sectors and significance of India-South Australia especially in the fields of education, space, critical minerals and defence," the Indian High Commission in Canberra posted on X.

--IANS

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