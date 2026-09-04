Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal wraps up filming of SLB’s ‘Love & War’

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film ‘Love & War’ which stars Ranbir Kapoor, his wife Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

SLB, who is known for his opulent visuals, and emotionally charged narratives, is expected to present a cinematic spectacle that combines scale with intense human drama for audiences worldwide.

The film is now set to enter post-production. ‘Love & War’ is one of the most awaited releases of 2027, and this update has further added to the anticipation. The film has also secured a long Republic Day weekend, with its release scheduled for January 21, 2027.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. It marks SLB’s 1st collaboration with Vicky Kaushal and a reunion with Ranbir Kapoor after ‘Saawariya’ and Alia after ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The project has drawn attention primarily due to its high-profile casting and reported large-scale budget. The film is reportedly set against a war backdrop, though plot details remain undisclosed. Controversy emerged around its release date clash with other big-budget films, leading to industry speculation about box-office competition.

SLB last directed ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ for the big screen followed by his OTT debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ which starred an ensemble cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sonakshi Sinha.

It told the story of Indian courtesans amidst the freedom struggle. The series explored the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

--IANS

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