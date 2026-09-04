Govt’s special campaign resolves 2,306 long‑pending pension grievances

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare said on Friday that 2,306 long‑pending pension grievances were redressed during ‘Special Campaign 3’, achieving a 72 per cent resolution rate.

The campaign, which ran from July 7 to August 31, bridged the digital divide with majority redressal from rural areas through CPENGRAMS Portal, the statement from Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said.

The campaign was launched to ensure timely and qualitative redressal of long‑pending pension grievances, claims and issues. It started with a preparatory phase in which ministries and departments identified 1,062 target cases and 2,131 cases pending on the CPENGRAMS portal for more than one month.

The campaign then had an execution phase in which two mid-campaign review meetings were held, and the status of the pendency of these cases was sought regularly.

During the execution phase, the department actively coordinated with the ministries/department for redressal of these cases. Active follow-up is being done for the redressal of remaining grievances, the statement added.

The demographic distribution of the redressal reflected that most of the resolved cases pertain to the pensioners and family pensioners residing in rural areas, the ministry said.

It cited the demographic distribution as a healthy trend, as the redirection of grievances from rural areas in online mode through various portals operated by ministries or departments and CPENGRAMS portal, is bridging the digital divide.

Among notable cases, the ministry mentioned the release of Rs 16.70 lakh on account of family pension arrears to Jayalakshmi Karnan, the disabled dependent daughter of a Defence pensioner, with effect from June, 2013.

Further, a settlement of disability pension arrears of Rs 30 lakh was done in favour of Idan Singh, a Defence pensioner, with effect from September 16, 2016

—IANS

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