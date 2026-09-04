Erin Cuthbert named captain of Chelsea women's team

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Scottish international Erin Cuthbert was on Friday named captain of the Chelsea women's side ahead of the new Women's Super League season, Chelsea announced in a statement.

Cuthbert takes the role from Millie Bright, who retired at the end of April. The Scot has been with the Blues since December 2016 and made her debut for them in April 2017.

"It’s a great honour. I never imagined myself doing this 10 years ago or being in the position that I am. It’s beyond the wildest dreams of a little girl from Irvine," Cuthbert said, as quoted by Chelsea.

"I know the weight the armband comes with at a club like Chelsea, and I'm ready to step up and show that I can live up to that."

Meanwhile, Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor heaped praise on the new skipper. "What stands out about Erin is her character on and off the pitch, her standards, and the way she leads by example every single day.

"You need to understand what this club means to captain Chelsea, and I think Erin is the person who knows that best. You need to care deeply, and you need to be ready to take responsibility.

"Erin has all of those qualities. She's passionate about the game, she's brave, she's honest, and she always wants to push the team to be better. In the dressing room, she brings energy, personality, and belief. She cares about the people around her, and I think that's what makes her such a natural leader," she added.

Meanwhile, Cuthbert has been a vital part of the Blues in their victories. She has won 18 trophies with Chelsea, including seven Women’s Super League titles, one Spring Series, five Women’s FA Cups, four Women’s League Cups and a Women’s Community Shield.

She has appeared in 301 matches for Chelsea and has 70 goals to her name. Cuthbert has also been serving as the vice-captain of the Scotland women's football team since February 2026.

--IANS

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