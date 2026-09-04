Formula 1: Pierre Gasly loses Monaco GP podium again after FIA ICA verdict

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Alpine driver Pierre Gasly has lost out on his Monaco Grand Prix podium for the second time after the FIA International Court of Appeal announced its verdict following the appeals from Red Bull and McLaren.

The International Court of Appeal has reinstated Gasly's twin five-second penalties, which eventually means that the Frenchman will be reclassified to seventh place. Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar gets the podium back as McLaren's Oscar Piastri moves up to fourth, while Racing Bulls drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad also move a place up to fifth and sixth, respectively, as Gasly falls to seventh.

Gasly finished third on the road for the June 7 Monaco GP but was hut with two unserved five-second penalties for pit-lane speeding, which dropped him down to seventh, with Hadjar promoted to P3 in the race that was won by Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli as Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished second.

Alpine lodged a Right to Review appeal with the stewards for the penalties, and in a June 12 decision, the stewards had cancelled Gasly's penalties and had handed him the third place back.

However, Red Bull and McLaren moved to the FIA International Court of Appeal, where their demands were met, and Gasly lost his podium. The FIA reacted to the decision, stating that the governing body is "reviewing the methodology and operation of the current Formula 1 timing system and the related regulatory matters."

"The FIA is reviewing the methodology and operation of the current Formula 1 timing system and the related regulatory matters. It will also be reviewing other judicial procedures and operations including the right of review and the appeal processes," the FIA said in a release after the ICA verdict.

"The FIA is fully supportive of the Stewarding process and the independence and objectivity of the diverse panels of Stewards who are an integral part of global motorsport.

"Stewards' decisions are taken in a different environment to that of the Court, whereas the Court has access to extensive and additional legal counsel input, arguments and evidence.

"The FIA Stewards constantly review their processes and take part in extensive professional development. Every decision of the ICA is carefully examined by FIA Stewards, ensuring a process of continuous improvement," it added.

Meanwhile, Alpine reacted to the decision, stating that they feel they have been "unjustly punished". "The team expresses its disappointment and frustration with the outcome reached by the FIA International Court of Appeal relating to the result of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix," a statement from Alpine read.

"While we disagree with the decision, and still fully maintain that car #10 did not exceed the pit lane speed limit at any point during the race, the team acknowledge the decision of the judging panel from the recent hearing in Paris.

"While the result is not what we had hoped for, as we feel we have been unjustly punished, the team is fully focused on continuing to improve its performance on track and remains in a close and very competitive championship fight."

--IANS

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