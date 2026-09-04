India, Germany collaborate on energy-efficient 'Green AI' models for healthcare

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) A two‑day Indo‑German Bilateral Workshop on Green AI for Healthcare and Mental Wellness was held at IIT Delhi that focused on sustainable, energy‑efficient AI models for real‑world healthcare deployment and cross‑border collaboration, a statement said on Friday.

The workshop linked environmental sustainability with healthcare equity and laid groundwork for future joint initiatives in human‑centred, sustainable AI.

The workshop focused on Green AI for Healthcare, addressing the environmental and societal impacts of generative AI with particular emphasis on sustainable, efficient models for real-world healthcare deployment, the statement from IIT Delhi.

The workshop -- sponsored by the Indo‑German Science and Technology Centre -- a flagship joint initiative established by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), saw 30 experts and early‑career researchers delivering keynotes, technical sessions, panels and poster presentations.

The event aimed to advance energy‑efficient AI solutions for healthcare and mental wellness and facilitate Indo‑German knowledge exchange on efficient AI models and responsible deployment of AI in healthcare.

Further, it explored applications in medical imaging, clinical decision support, mental health and multilingual healthcare.

“Through this workshop, IGSTC seeks to catalyse deeper Indo-German collaboration, bringing together complementary strengths to address shared challenges in Green AI, healthcare and mental wellness,” said Dr. Kusumita Arora, Director, IGSTC.

Arora expressed hope that the partnerships forged at the workshop will translate into sustainable innovations with real-world impact.

Other objectives of the workshop included identifying technical, infrastructural, regulatory, and ethical challenges in deploying AI across diverse healthcare settings.

It also aimed to foster academic, clinical, and industry collaboration between India and Germany, the ministry said.

The workshop also targeted a roadmap for future joint research, innovation, and capacity-building initiatives.

“The next frontier of AI is not simply about building larger models, but about building intelligent systems that are efficient, sustainable, trustworthy, and accessible. Healthcare and mental wellness provide an important opportunity to turn this vision into real societal impact,” said Prof. Tanmoy Chakraborty, IIT Delhi.

—IANS

aar/ag