Braj to be developed on lines of Ayodhya, Kashi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mathura, Sep 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that 'Braj Bhoomi' will now be developed on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi, with a grand complex planned in Mathura and Vrindavan to reflect the region's spiritual and cultural significance.

Addressing devotees at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex after offering prayers and darshan on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, the Chief Minister added that the state's 'double-engine government' would leave no stone unturned to ensure the comprehensive development of Braj.

"After the grand development of Ayodhya and Kashi, Braj Bhoomi will now also be developed in accordance with the sentiments of the people. The double-engine (Bharatiya Janata Party) government will leave no stone unturned in this regard. Given the spiritual and cultural significance of Braj Bhoomi, we will develop a grand complex here, similar to those in Ayodhya and Kashi," Chief Minister Adityanath said.

He also criticised previous governments, adding that they were reluctant to visit Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi due to concerns about their vote bank.

"Previous governments were afraid to visit Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi because they were concerned about their vote bank. This (BJP) government has faith in Krishna Kanhaiya, Prabhu Shri Ram, Baba Vishwanath and Maa Vindhyavasini. But those whose faith lies in Babar and Aurangzeb, can they respect your faith?" he said.

The Chief Minister also added that followers of historical figures Babar and Aurangzeb were once again attempting to 'spread poison' in society.

"Followers of Babar and Aurangzeb have once again begun working to spread poison in society. Their habit is to spew venom so that anti-social and anti-national elements can become emboldened, breach your security, play with the future of the youth, undermine the security of sisters and daughters, rob the prosperity of our farmer brothers, and once again make helpless the artisans and handicraft workers moving towards becoming entrepreneurs," he said.

Yogi Adityanath asserted that the BJP-led state government would thwart such attempts and not allow them to succeed.

Highlighting the transformation of Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said residents of the temple town could once not have imagined the scale of development taking place there today.

"Ayodhya did not have adequate roads, electricity or water supply. Heaps of garbage could be seen everywhere, and the city was connected to the railway network by a single line. Devotees who went there would return in tears after witnessing the disorder and chaos. Today, around one lakh devotees visit Ayodhya Dham every day," he added.

He said that the number of visitors rises significantly during major festivals such as Ram Navami, the month of Kartik, the Sawan Jhula Mela and Deepotsav, when between five lakh and 50 lakh devotees visit Ayodhya.

"There is no inconvenience anywhere. An extraordinary example of social equality is also evident. An international airport has been built in Ayodhya in the name of Maharishi Valmiki, who took the name of Prabhu Shri Ram to every person. Four-lane roads have been constructed from all directions for connectivity, and the railway line has been doubled," he added.

The Chief Minister said roads in Ayodhya had also been developed under names such as Bhaktipath and Rampath.

Recalling the history of Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath said a foreign invader had attempted to destroy the faith of people 500 years ago, but Sanatan faith in Lord Ram continued to grow.

"Those invaders who considered themselves unconquered have no trace left today. They have all disappeared, but our faith was never defeated. Today, the world's grandest and largest temple of Prabhu Shri Ram has been built in Ayodhya. Those who do not like all this are defaming Ayodhya," he added.

Referring to his prayers at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, the Chief Minister said he had just had darshan of Yogmaya and recalled her association with Mathura and Vindhyavasini Dham.

"It was on this very land that Yogmaya appeared and challenged the arrogance of Kansa, and the same Yogmaya manifested herself at Vindhyavasini Dham. Whenever I come here, I immediately remember Maa Vindhyavasini," he added.

He said that faith in Yogmaya had contributed to the development of a grand complex at Vindhyavasini Dham.

Yogi Adityanath also directed authorities to ensure that devotees visiting Barsana, Nandgaon, Govardhan and Mathura-Vrindavan receive all necessary facilities.

"No devotee should face any difficulty. Their faith should not be hurt, and they should be able to come with ease, have darshan and return after receiving blessings. The double-engine government is continuously working in this direction," he said.

The Chief Minister said religious festivals and celebrations were not only matters of faith but also contributed to the state's economy by creating opportunities for people across different sections of society.

He invoked Lord Krishna's teachings to emphasise the importance of performing one's duties honestly.

"Lord Krishna told Arjuna only one thing: Arjun, you are merely an instrument; perform your duty. If you perform Nishkam Karma, you will achieve the result. Similarly, if all of us honestly discharge our duties towards the country, society and family, it will not take long for India to become a Viksit Bharat and Uttar Pradesh to become a Viksit Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, the Chief Minister said, ""Karmanyevadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana", stressing that people should perform their duties and move forward without worrying about the results."

He added that India's independence had enabled people to celebrate their festivals freely and noted that lakhs of devotees had been arriving in Mathura-Vrindavan since Thursday to participate in Janmashtami celebrations.

He also said the development of the region was creating confidence among youth, women, artisans and handicraft workers.

"Every daughter and sister is confident about her safety. Every artisan and handicraft worker has the confidence to become an entrepreneur. These festivals and celebrations come to awaken this confidence and bring us together," he added.

Yogi Adityanath said the state government was working to combine heritage with development and expressed confidence that Braj Bhoomi would gain new momentum through initiatives such as Janmotsav, Rangotsav, Brajraj Utsav and Vaishnav Kumbh.

"Our faith is equally important for a Viksit Bharat. I have come here to respect our heritage on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami," he added.

The Chief Minister also extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Janmashtami.

--IANS

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