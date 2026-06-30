Wimbledon: Anisimova, Pliskova cruise into Round 2

London, June 30 (IANS) Amanda Anisimova and Karolina Pliskova made confident starts to their Wimbledon campaigns on Tuesday, producing straight-set victories to advance to the second round at the All England Club. While last year's runner-up Anisimova put the disappointment of her 2025 final behind her with an emphatic display, former finalist Pliskova rolled back the years with a composed victory over fellow Czech Tereza Valentova.

Anisimova, the sixth seed, needed just over an hour to defeat North Macedonia's Lina Gjorcheska 6-3, 6-2, while Pliskova claimed her first Wimbledon main-draw victory since 2022 by overcoming Valentova 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 15 minutes.

For Anisimova, the opening-round encounter represented a fresh beginning after last year's heartbreaking championship-match defeat to Iga Swiatek. Returning to the grass courts where she came within one match of the title, the American looked completely at ease from the opening game.

She dictated rallies with her trademark baseline power, striking 17 winners while winning an impressive 83 per cent of points behind her first serve. Remarkably, Anisimova did not face a single break point throughout the contest and converted three of her four break-point opportunities to seal victory in just 61 minutes.

Although she fell short on the scoreboard, Gjorcheska still left London with a place in her country's sporting history. The 31-year-old became the first player from North Macedonia to compete in a Wimbledon singles main draw after battling through the qualifying tournament, where she recorded the first professional grass-court victories of her career.

Facing one of the world's top players proved a step too far, however. Eight double faults and a first-serve percentage of 41 per cent prevented Gjorcheska from sustaining pressure against an opponent who rarely offered an opening.

Pliskova's victory was built on patience, precision and experience rather than overwhelming dominance. The former world No. 1 continued her impressive record against compatriots, improving her career mark against fellow Czech players to 46-26. Even more notably, she is now 20-7 against younger Czech opponents.

The contest itself was decided by the finest of margins. A single service break proved enough in each set, with Pliskova striking in the eighth game on both occasions. Her biggest test came midway through the opening set then Valentova earned her only break point while the score was locked at 3-3.

Pliskova responded in trademark fashion, erasing the danger with a powerful forehand winner before immediately shifting momentum. She reeled off the final three games of the opening set and produced another clinical finish in the second, winning 12 of the last 13 points to close out the match without allowing her younger opponent back into contention.

The victory also marked Pliskova's 19th career Wimbledon main-draw win and her first at the Championships in four years, offering another encouraging sign as she looks to rebuild momentum on one of her most successful Grand Slam stages.

--IANS

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