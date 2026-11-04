Will motivate youth to join Army: Agniveer aspirants welcome two-year service extension

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) As the government approved an extension of Agniveers’ service by two years, paving the way for absorption of their absorption into the Armed Forces, the move has been welcomed by aspirants and enthusiasts hoping to enrol themselves in national service.

Agniveer aspirants, from across the country, described the move as ‘positive and progressive ’, stating that this will encourage and motivate more youth to join the Armed Forces.

In Rajasthan’s Sikar district, many students preparing for Agniveer recruitment examinations spoke to IANS, explaining how the service extension from 4 years to 6 years has boosted their morale and also expectations.

As per the provisions of the revamped law, 25% of Agniveers will be inducted into the regular army; however, the remaining 75% will also be given an additional opportunity to get themselves enrolled, subject to their willingness and operational efficiency.

Many youths in Sikar district of Rajasthan said that the extension will make the scheme more appealing and will draw more aspirants.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, those preparing for recruitment under the Agniveer scheme said that it was in the best interest of youth and deserves to be welcomed.

Siddharth Singh Chauhan, preparing for 'Agniveer' screening in Hardoi, shared that two of his cousins ​​have already been selected as Agniveers. Inspired by them, he is now preparing with the dream of joining the Army and serving the nation.

Welcoming the government's decision, Siddharth said he was more than ready to serve the nation and the Army.

Devendra Singh, Siddharth Singh Chauhan’s maternal uncle, also welcomed the government's decision.

He remarked that the move is commendable, as it offers youth a chance to progress and build a future within the Army.

“This initiative is in the best interest of the youth and deserves to be welcomed,” he remarked.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani announced in a press conference that the Union Cabinet has decided to give Agniveers an option to continue in service for two more years, beyond their four-year tenure, and apply for absorption into the armed forces at the end of this extended period.

This has effectively paved the path for absorption of all the Agniveers as “regular soldiers” post the two-year extension, provided they meet the selection criteria.

--IANS

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