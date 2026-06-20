June 20, 2026 9:19 PM हिंदी

Will build Punjab of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s dreams: Nitin Nabin

Amritsar: BJP National President Nitin Nabin, with Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, pays respects at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, on Saturday, June 20, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Amritsar, June 20 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President Nitin Nabin on Saturday commenced his three-day maiden visit to Punjab by paying obeisance at the Golden Temple here.

Speaking to the media after bowing his head at Sri Darbar Sahib, he said that just as Maharaja Ranjit Singh gave a unique governance identity to Punjab, the BJP wanted to create the Punjab of his dreams.

“I have been blessed with the opportunity to offer prayers at Sri Harmander Sahib, for peace, prosperity, and progress of the people of Punjab,” he said.

Nabin added that he came from Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, which he described as his karmabhoomi (place of work), and prayed for the peace and harmony of the people of the entire country.

He said that the history of Sri Harmander Sahib has given Punjab a distinct identity worldwide.

“I have prayed for Punjab so that as the entire country is moving ahead on the path of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our Punjab also advances on development parameters, and the rays of prosperity reach every home, neighbourhood, and village in Punjab.”

He further expressed that visiting the sacred shrine had infused him with new energy, with which he had pledged to serve and develop the entire nation and Punjab.

On this occasion, he was accompanied by state BJP President Kewal Dhillon, national General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh, co-incharge of Punjab party affairs Narendra Raina, Parliamentary Board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, former state President Shwait Malik, MP Vikram Sahni, district President Harvinder Sandhu and several other party leaders.

After paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, Nabin also visited the historic Jallianwala Bagh and paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the 1919 massacre. The party leaders present with him expressed their respect for the martyrs by raising slogans like “Long live the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

Later, the BJP chief paid obeisance at the Durgiana Temple and prayed for the country's unity and social harmony. He expressed deep respect for Indian culture, spiritual heritage, and traditions.

He also visited the Sri Ram Tirath Temple, where he bowed before Bhagwan Valmiki and paid homage to his immense contribution to India’s spiritual legacy.

In Amritsar, the BJP President held an important meeting with the party's core committee.

--IANS

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