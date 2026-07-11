Indian envoy inaugurates Sri Lanka-India Media Friendship Association Fest

Colombo, July 11 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, on Saturday, along with Deputy Minister of Mass Media, Kaushalya Ariyarathne, inaugurated the second edition of Sri Lanka-India Media Friendship Association (SLIMFA) Fest 2026.

"SLIMFA Media Fest returns! High Commissioner Santosh Jha and Deputy Minister of Mass Media Kaushalya Ariyarathne inaugurated the 2nd edition of SLIMFA Media Fest 2026 in Colombo," the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka wrote on social media platform X.

"Following the successful inaugural edition in 2025, the festival returned under the theme 'Staying Relevant in a Changing World', bringing together leading journalists, editors, media professionals, academics and digital creators from Sri Lanka and India to discuss the evolving media landscape," it added.

On Thursday, the High Commissioner attended the India–Sri Lanka Trade Connect event.

"Delighted to attend the India–Sri Lanka Trade Connect event organised by the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka, bringing together the FIEO business delegation and leading Sri Lankan business chambers. Pleased to witness the exchange of the FIEO–NCE MoU. Productive B2B networking and discussions reinforced the immense potential to expand bilateral trade, investment and business partnerships," the High Commissioner wrote on X.

Earlier this week, he also handed over the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) to Pradeep Sundaralingam, Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure.

According to the High Commissioner, it is the first such card issued following the announcement by Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan.

"Pleased to hand over the OCI card to Pradeep Sundaralingam, Deputy Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure. First such card issued following the announcement by Vice President, C.P. Radhakrishnan, in April 2026 regarding simplification of the OCI process and extension of OCI Card eligibility to include 5th and 6th generation Indian Origin Tamil (IOT) community and Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka," High Commissioner Jha wrote on X.

"Explained to him that the Government of India has introduced a new e-OCI facility which makes travel to India easier for OCIs who can now use the e-OCI card on their mobile phones to secure entry into India," he added.

--IANS

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