July 11, 2026 10:57 PM हिंदी

When KJo admitted he was skeptical about John Abraham's acting skills

When KJo admitted he was skeptical about John Abraham's acting skills

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Did you know the role of Robbie in Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' was initially offered to Bollywood actor John Abraham? However, the 'Dhoom' actor had politely denied the role.

As John made an appearance on Karan's popular talk show, 'Koffee With Karan', he reminded the 'Dharma' head of the very first movie offer he ever made him.

"Karan so sincerely offered me the role, saying, "It is a lovely role," John recalled.

Explaining why he believed that John would be suited for a role with less screen time and very few lines, Karan shared that after seeing the 'Force' actor in the Gladrags, he thought that John was someone who might look good on the ramp but not on screen.

"I was one of the judges when he won Gladrags. I just thought that this kind of model would be great on the ramp, but definitely not on screen. That's why when he came to me, I said, 'Look, you should weigh your options, do other stuff'." KJo revealed.

The filmmaker even apologized to John for not believing in him sooner.

"I really didn't think you would ever reach this stage", he admitted.

For those who do not know, the role of Robbie was eventually played by actor Vikas Sethi.

Made under the direction of Karan Johar, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' has been backed by KJo's father, Yash Johar, under the Dharma Productions banner.

A noteworthy project in Bollywood, the movie enjoys an ensemble cast with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, with Rani Mukerji in an extended guest appearance.

Released in the cinema halls on 14 December 2001, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films at the time.

--IANS

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