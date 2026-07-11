India, Canada conclude 3rd round of negotiations for trade pact

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) India and Canada concluded the third round of negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in Ottawa from July 6-10, it was announced on Saturday.

The discussions witnessed positive progress across multiple negotiating tracks, reaffirming the shared commitment of both countries to conclude the negotiations in 2026, in line with the vision of the leaders, said Department of Commerce in a post on X.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signalled that he may visit Canada this year and hoped that the long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between both countries will be signed before his visit.

PM Modi made the comment during a meeting with Canadian counterpart Mark Carney.

"You're right that we're very excited about the Free Trade Agreement. And, as you've invited me to come to Canada, I'm also trying to come this year. And, before I come, let's complete this agreement. We want to make a lot of progress in technology. In energy security, Canada can be a very big partner. So these are all the areas that will be discussed a lot today. And I'm very grateful to you that I'm getting a chance to meet all of you," said PM Modi.

Carney said that both countries continue to make "very good progress" on concluding the FTA.

India and Canada have signalled a rapid reset in bilateral ties, with leaders from both countries expressing optimism about concluding the FTA soon. Carney had said that negotiations on the FTA with India would be a "game changer" for Canadian workers and businesses.

"We're negotiating a free trade deal with India. This will be a game changer for Canadian workers and businesses -- unlocking a massive new market," Carney wrote on social media after meeting Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in Ottawa.

—IANS

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