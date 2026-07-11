Former India captains Sourav Ganguly and Anjum Chopra inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Dubai, July 11 (IANS) Former India captains Sourav Ganguly and Anjum Chopra were inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame, earning cricket's highest individual recognition for their outstanding contributions to the game as players and leaders. While Ganguly is celebrated for transforming India into a fearless force on the global stage, Chopra is recognised as one of the pioneers who helped lay the foundation for women's cricket in the country.

Ganguly, one of India's most influential captains and finest left-handed batters, amassed 18,575 international runs across a distinguished 16-year career. From announcing himself with a century on Test debut at Lord's in 1996 to forging one of ODI cricket's most prolific opening partnerships with Sachin Tendulkar and leading India to the 2003 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final, Ganguly's impact extended far beyond statistics.

As captain, he reshaped the team's identity, backing a generation of youngsters including Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Zaheer Khan, who would later form the nucleus of India's 2011 World Cup-winning side. His aggressive approach also helped India compete consistently overseas, including memorable Test performances in England, Australia, and Pakistan.

Reflecting on the honour, Ganguly said, “I am honoured to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. To have my name included among cricket's greatest players will remain one of my most cherished moments. Representing India and playing along with several greats of the game has been a privilege, and to now be recognised in this way is truly special.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Jay Shah for this huge honour, which I consider the highest recognition a cricketer can receive. This game has given me a lot, and I hope to continue to serve the game in the years to come. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my near and dear ones for their support over the years.”

Chopra, meanwhile, becomes only the second Indian woman to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame after a career that helped transform the landscape of women's cricket in the country. A dependable top-order batter and inspirational leader, she represented India for 17 years, scoring more than 3,500 international runs and becoming the first Indian woman to play 100 One-Day Internationals.

Making her international debut in 1995, Chopra emerged as one of India's most consistent batters before taking over the captaincy in 2002. She led India to their first overseas Test victory in South Africa and played a pivotal role in the team's historic runners-up finish at the 2005 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, where she finished as India's leading run-scorer. Beyond her playing days, Chopra has remained a prominent voice for the women's game as a broadcaster, author, and ambassador.

Speaking after the announcement, Chopra credited those who had supported her throughout her journey.

“As a kid growing up in a sporting household, I had heard stories of cricketing greats and momentous achievements. A dream to play for India got instilled very early on. I was encouraged to think big by my parents, teachers, and coaches, who have always been there to support me during tough times.

“I also got the timely support of administrators as I went on to wear the national colours with great pride. This honour - to be recognised amongst the game’s greatest - is an award for all those who have helped shape my career. I am thankful to all of them and delighted to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame,” Chopra said.

The twin inductions celebrate two iconic figures who shaped Indian cricket in different eras. While Ganguly redefined India's competitive mindset on the men's circuit through fearless leadership and faith in youth, Chopra broke barriers in the women's game at a time when opportunities were scarce, inspiring generations that followed.

--IANS

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