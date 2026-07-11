Igniting Ideas Forum 2026 sparks national dialogue on education, leadership & nation-building

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The Igniting Ideas Forum 2026, hosted by Pitambar Publishing Company at the India International Centre in the national capital, unfolded as a vibrant national dialogue on leadership, education, and nation-building.

The event marked the release of "Igniting a Billion Lamps" by eminent educationist and author Ashok K Pandey, and was designed as an intellectual forum rather than a conventional book launch.

The gathering brought together leading educationists, policymakers, governance experts, and civil society members to deliberate on the future of India's education system.

At the heart of the discussion was the question: What kind of leadership should be fostered in schools to prepare India for the future?

Speakers emphasised the importance of value-based education, classroom innovation, character building, and critical thinking as essential pillars for nurturing responsible leadership among students.

Ashok K. Pandey clarified that his book, though inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is not a biography but a reflective work.

"We are not dwelling on the past; we are looking ahead to a developed India in 2047 -- a nation prosperous, rooted in heritage, respectful of diversity, and dignified for every citizen," he told IANS.

He stressed that education must play a central role in realising this vision.

Amitabh Ranjan, Vice President of Pan IIT Alumni India, praised the book as a guide to leadership lessons drawn from PM Modi's philosophy of "Nishkam Karma" and the spirit of a 'Karmayogi'.

He underscored the need for curricula that cultivate holistic student development, preparing India's projected workforce of 6.5 million by 2055 to contribute meaningfully to national progress.

Retired Major General PK Sehgal described the seminar as "exceptionally high standard", noting the participation of 30 to 50 distinguished contributors to education and nation-building.

He lauded Pandey for creating a platform that facilitated comprehensive dialogue on leadership and school education, he told IANS.

Rabbi Ezekiel Isaac Malekar, Secretary of the Judah Hyam Synagogue, urged youth to embrace value-based education, highlighting compassion, humanity, and tolerance as qualities essential for holistic growth.

"Education is a powerful tool capable of transforming the entire world," he remarked.

The forum concluded with an interactive session where participants exchanged ideas on strengthening India's education system and nurturing future-ready leaders.

The publication of "Igniting a Billion Lamps" was widely hailed as a timely and significant contribution to the national discourse.

--IANS

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