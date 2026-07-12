July 12, 2026 12:32 AM हिंदी

Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Boney Kapoor join scores in paying tribute to iconic singer S Janaki

Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Boney Kapoor join scores in paying tribute to iconic singer S Janaki (Photo: Boney Kapoor/X)

Chennai, July 11 (IANS) Actors Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and producer Boney Kapoor joined scores of people cutting across regions and languages in paying tribute to one of India's greatest singers S Janaki, who passed away in Mysuru on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

She was 88.

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi penned a glorious tribute to singer S Janaki. Taking to his X timeline, he wrote in Telugu, "The news of Janakamma garu's passing has left me deeply shaken."

Stating that in his film career, she had lent her unparalleled voice to countless unforgettable songs, Chiranjeevi pointed out that it was her voice that breathed life into the several emotions that they showcased on screen.

Chiranjeevi recalled that several songs that audiences fondly remembered from his films were in Janaki amma garu's sweet voice. Every time those songs played, he said those days and their memories would come alive once again before his eyes.

Stating that Janaki amma was not just a singer but an extraordinary artist who transformed emotions into melody, Chiranjeevi said that every song she sang was a memory... a feeling... and a lifelong bond.

"Today, we have lost a towering pinnacle in the world of music. But her songs will forever resonate as an inspiration for generations and as the background score to our lives. I extend my deepest condolences to the family members of Smt. S. Janaki garu, her loved ones, and the millions of music lovers who admired her. Janakamma garu... your voice is immortal," he said.

Tamil actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan took to his X timeline to pen a condolence message. He wrote in Tamil, " Paadal endrum olithukonde irrukum. Andha Anbai yengae theduven amma?(The song will keep resounding forever. But where will I find the love, mother?). Irakki vaika mudiyaadha sogam palarukkum irrukum. Avarkellam Aazhndha Irangalkal. (There will be many who cannot lay the burdens in their hearts down. Deepest condolences to them all."

Well known producer Boney Kapoor too condoled the demise of the legendary singer.

Taking to his X timeline to share his grief and condolences, Boney Kapoor wrote, "The voice that gave life to countless emotions has fallen silent, but its echo will resonate for generations."

He went on to say, "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary playback singer S. Janaki Amma—the timeless Nightingale of South India. For over six decades, she touched millions of hearts with a voice that could express joy, love, devotion, longing, and sorrow with unmatched grace. Her songs transcended languages, generations, and borders, becoming an inseparable part of India's musical heritage. India has lost one of its greatest musical treasures."

"Heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, and the millions of admirers whose lives she enriched through her extraordinary artistry.Om Shanti. Rest in eternal peace, Janaki Amma," he wrote.

--IANS

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