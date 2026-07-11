TG20 Season 1: Title beckons as Anvita Khammam Aces face Hyderabad E-Champions in final

Hyderabad, July 11 (IANS) The stage is set for the grand finale of the TG20 Season 1, as Anvita Khammam Aces and Hyderabad E-Champions gear up to face off in the title decider at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Ahead of the title decider, captains of the two franchises -- CV Milind (Anvita Khammam Aces) and Abhirath Reddy (Hyderabad E-Champions) -- came together for the pre-final press conference on Saturday, alongside members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and the TG20 governing council.

Anvita Khammam Aces handed Hyderabad E-Champions their first defeat of the tournament with a hard-fought 10-run win in Qualifier 1, ending the E-Champions' unbeaten run and sealing direct qualification for the final. Mickil Jaiswal's unbeaten 76 anchored the Aces' total of 200 for six, with the bowling unit, led by Sahendra Mallu, defending the total to close out the game.

The Aces have drawn on strong all-round contributions through the season, with Himateja Kodimela among the tournament's top run-getters, striking 430 runs at an average of over 107, including an unbeaten century. Meanwhile, 16-year-old spinner Ved Reddy, who has been the find of the tournament, has led their bowling attack with 14 wickets.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the final, CV Milind, captain of Anvita Khammam Aces, said, "We're expecting a great contest because both teams have played exceptional cricket throughout the tournament. Hyderabad E-Champions are a complete side, but our focus is on staying calm under pressure, executing our roles, and playing the brand of cricket that has brought us this far. Having Himateja back is a big boost for us, but this has never been about one player. If every individual contributes, we'll give ourselves the best chance of lifting the trophy."

After suffering their first defeat, Hyderabad E-Champions responded in emphatic fashion in Qualifier 2, registering a commanding eight-wicket win over EIPL & eleve Karimnagar Diamonds to book their own spot in the final, with skipper Abhirath Reddy leading the way with a fluent 82. That statement performance has set up a final-day rematch, with the E-Champions eager to avenge their Qualifier 1 defeat on the biggest stage of the tournament.

The E-Champions' captain has powered his team’s campaign, cementing his spot as the tournament's leading run-scorer. He also became the first batter this season to cross the 500-run mark, while Ajay Dev Goud has spearheaded their bowling attack as the competition's leading wicket-taker with 19 scalps.

Abhirath Reddy, captain of Hyderabad E-Champions, stated, "Anvita Khammam Aces have been one of the strongest teams in the tournament, and we're looking forward to another high-quality contest. Our one defeat taught us valuable lessons about handling pressure, and we've grown stronger because of it. TG20 has been a fantastic platform for players at every stage of their careers, and it's only going to raise the standard of cricket in Telangana. We're excited for the final and ready to give it everything."

Beyond the contest for the title, the season has underscored the growing depth of talent within Hyderabad cricket, with the Sreenidhi University TG20 giving local players a platform to showcase their game on a competitive stage.

From emerging batters and bowlers making a mark against experienced campaigners to young talents, the league has continued to widen the pool of cricketers coming through the city's grassroots system, reinforcing the Hyderabad Cricket Association's efforts to build a strong pipeline of talent for the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Agam Rao, Chairman of the TG20 Governing Council, said, “The inaugural Hyderabad Cricket Association's Sreenidhi University TG20 has exceeded all expectations. Beyond the thrilling cricket, the tournament has created a genuine pathway for talented players from across Telangana to showcase their abilities on a grand stage. As we prepare to crown our first-ever champions, we are proud of the foundation this league has laid for the future of cricket in the state, and we are committed to making it even bigger and better in the years ahead."

The Grand Finale of the Sreenidhi University TG20 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, with both franchises looking to cap off the inaugural season with the title.

The champions of the inaugural edition of the TG20 will be crowned with a cash prize of INR 1 crore, while the runners-up will take home INR 50 lakh. The teams finishing third and fourth will each receive INR 25 lakh.

--IANS

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