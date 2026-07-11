Indian mangoes to arrive in Russian stores, Embassy organises festival

Moscow, July 11 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Russia organised an Indian Mango Festival at the Indian Summer Bazaar on Saturday, introducing the 'King of Fruits' to Russian markets soon.

"Tasting success! The Embassy, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and the Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showcased elite Chausa, Dasheri, and Langra mangoes at the Indian Summer Bazaar. From the festival to the shelves. Actively promoting India's 'King of Fruits' to become a household favourite across Russia!" the Embassy wrote on X.

"Russian guests loved tasting the delicious Chausa, Dasheri, and Langra varieties! Look out for these delicious Indian mangoes arriving soon at your local Russian supermarkets and fruit markets!" it added.

Earlier in the day, India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, inaugurated the Summer Charity Bazaar 2026, organised by the Indian Women's Association, in association with the Embassy of India, Moscow.

"The Summer Charity Bazaar 2026 has begun. In keeping with the rich traditions of India, the ceremony commenced with the lighting of the lamp, followed by an address by Ambassador Vinay Kumar to the gathering. Organised by the Indian Women's Association, in association with the Embassy of India, Moscow. The celebrations are now open to all," the Embassy wrote on X.

The Ambassador and the president of the Indian Women's Association, Iona Sinha, also planted a sapling as a tribute to the Government of India's initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

"As a tribute to the Government of India's initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (One Tree in the Name of Mother), a ceremonial tree plantation was held today at the Embassy of India, Moscow. Ambassador Vinay Kumar, President IWA Iona Sinha, and DCM Nikhilesh Giri joined in planting a sapling on this special occasion," stated the Embassy.

--IANS

ksk/dan