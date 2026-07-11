When Akshay Kumar revealed Sridevi was her first celebrity crush

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) When Akshay Kumar graced the popular 'Koffee With Karan' couch with his better half, Twinkle Khanna, he revealed that legendary actress Sridevi was her first celebrity crush.

Hearing this, host Karan Johar pointed out that Akshay did a movie with Sridevi, 'Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin' back in 2004, where these two were seen as husband and wife.

However, Akshay revealed that their movie was released without a climax.

"You did a film with her that was never released, na?," Asked Karan.

Sharing how 'Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin' was finally able to reach the audience without a climax, Akshay revealed, "It did release, but do you know how it released? It is the only film which released without a climax. In 'Meri Biwi Ka Jawab Nahin', we hold hands, and she says 'Ab hum badla lenge', and we never shot the badla. So, at the end we see on the seen 'Aur phir un dono ne badla lia (Then they took revenge)," he went on to explain.

Made under the direction of Pankaj Parashar, the drama has been backed by S. M. Iqbal.

With Akshay and Sridevi as the lead pair, 'Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin' further features Gulshan Grover, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Laxmikant Berde, Anil Nagrath, Kiran Kumar, Neena Gupta, Jayshree T., Jagdish Raj and Brij Gopal in crucial roles, along with others.

It must be noted that the project was shot back in 1994, however it was delayed for around a decade. It was finally released in 2004.

'Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin' is a retelling of the 1992 Telugu film 'Mondi Mogudu Penki Pellam'.

The technical crew of the drama includes S. Gopala Reddy as the cinematographer and Yusuf Sheikh as the editor. The music for the movie has been scored by the celebrated duo Laxmikant and Pyarelal.

'Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin' happens to be Akshay and Sridevi's only movie together.

--IANS

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