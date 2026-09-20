September 20, 2026 8:22 PM हिंदी

When Shweta Bachchan revealed what she does not like about Aishwarya Rai

When Shweta Bachchan revealed what she hates about Aishwarya Rai

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Shweta Bachchan Nanda once revealed what she hates about her sister-in-law, Aishwarya Rai.

During an old episode of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' featuring Shweta and her actor brother, Abhishek Bachchan, host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Shweta about what she loves, hates, and tolerates about her sister-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Shweta replied to Karan, saying that she absolutely loves the fact that Aishwarya is a self-made woman and a fantastic mother.

Revealing the thing that she hates about Aishwarya, Shweta said that she takes forever to return calls and messages. Shweta added that she tolerates Aishwarya's time management skills.

“I hate that she takes forever to return phone calls and messages. I tolerate her time management," she went on to add.

During the rapid-fire round of the episode, KJo had asked Shweta, “Who is the better actor—Abhishek or Aishwarya?” and without taking a moment, Shweta chose her brother, leaving many surprised.

Another viral moment from the episode was when Abhishek revealed who he is more scared of - his wife Aishwarya, or mother Jaya Bachchan.

Karan asked Abhishek, "Who are you more scared of, your wife or your mother?", to which Abhishek replied, "My mother." However, Shweta interjected, "Wife," prompting Abhishek to tell her, "It’s my rapid fire, be quiet."

If the reports are to be believed, Abhishek and Aishwarya first met back in 1999 for the photo shoot of their first project together, "Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke".

After working on multiple projects together, including "Kuch Naa Kaho", "Dhoom 2", "Sarkar Raj", "Umrao Jaan", "Guru", and "Raavan", Aishwarya and Abhishek finally tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a grand traditional ceremony with family and friends in attendance.

Taking the next step in their journey, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Aaradhya, on 16 November 2011.

--IANS

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