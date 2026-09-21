Salman Khan says,'What a superb voice' to Tamannaah Bhatia as she appears on 'Bigg Boss 20'

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra recently visited the sets of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 20' to promote their forthcoming mytho-fantasy-thriller 'The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest'.

In an adorable moment that has been doing the rounds on social media, host Salman was seen praising Tamannaah for her incredible voice.

As Tamannaah spoke, Salman turned to Sidharth and said, "What a superb voice she's got yaar." Hearing the compliment, the 'Baahubali' actress started to blush and thanked Salman for the kind words. Sidharth further commented that Tamannaah has 'Adaah' in her voice.

Talking about ‘The Vvaan’, the makers recently unveiled the trailer of the much-anticipated drama. Rooted in folklore and fantasy, the film revolves around a forbidden forest and its ominous secrets.

With Tamannaah and Sidharth as the leads, the project will also see Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, and Maniesh Paul in ancillary roles, along with others.

Meanwhile, the makers also recently released the 'Chhathi Maiya' song from 'The Vvaan'.

Talking about the devotional number, Tamannaah shared that she made it a point to study and understand the significance of Chhath in order to do justice to the devotional track.

The 'F3' actress added that she feels deeply connected with Chhathi Maiyya.

She said, “I have always held a deep reverence for Chhath Puja. Before we started shooting for the song, I spent time studying and understanding the significance of the ritual and how it is performed in Bihar and Patna. Honestly, I was stunned to learn the power it holds. The strong connection I felt with Chhathi Maiyya is something I cannot put

in words. I found myself feeling deeply connected to her."

Directed by Deepak Mishra, the story of 'Vvaan' has been written by Arunabh Kumar.

Backed by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari, 'The Vvaan' is likely to be out in the cinema halls on September 25.

--IANS

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