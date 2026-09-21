Pakistan: Imran Khan's sisters challenge detention orders in court, demand immediate release

Islamabad, Sep 21 (IANS) A petition challenging the 30-day detention orders issued against Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's three sisters was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday, requesting their immediate release, local media reported.

Aleema Khan's son, Shahraiz Khan, has filed the petition in the court challenging the detention of his mother and two aunts. In the petition, Shahraiz Khan has requested the court to declare the detention order null and void and order the immediate release of all three women, leading Pakistan daily 'The Express Tribune' reported.

Khan's petition in the court comes after the Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) issued the 30-day detention order for Imran Khan’s sisters - Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance. The detention order for Imran Khan's three sisters has been issued ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) scheduled protest on September 27.

In the petition, Shahraiz Khan said that the detention order issued by the Lahore DC on September 20 was illegal and unlawful. He alleged that Aleema Khan was arrested while she was travelling with her driver for personal work and there was no public gathering or situation that posed a threat to public order.

The petitioner stated that Aleema Khan was detained along with her driver, Muhammad Ameer, and both have been kept in Lahore Central Jail. He mentioned that Aleema Khan was a "peaceful and law abiding citizen" and was never involved in any activity prejudicial to public safety, public interest or maintenance of public order.

The petitioner alleged that the Lahore DC issued the detention order on the verbal recommendation made by local police and at the instigation of rivals. The petition contended that the detention order did not mention any specific activity of Aleema Khan that could legally justify preventive detention or establish an actual threat to public order. In the petition, Khan has named the secretary, Home Department, Lahore DC, capital city police officer and superintendent of Lahore Central Jail as respondents, The Express Tribune reported.

Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi were detained for 30 days on Monday, a day after Aleema Khan's arrest after a Lahore DC issued order for her 30-day detention.

Imran Khan's son, Kasim Khan, has condemned the detention of his aunts - Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi, terming it as a "criminal behaviour." He urged the international community to act on the matter.

In a post on X, Kasim Khan stated, "This is a disgrace. Now my Aunts Dr. Uzma and Noreen, along with my cousins Shershah and Shahrez have now been abducted as well. They have broken into my aunties and cousins houses and forced them into vehicles with no explanation. No reasons for arrest have been stated.

"No news has been released as to where they have been taken. This is criminal behaviour. Inexcusable. The Pakistani people are petrified of their own leaders. No upstanding nation should tolerate this criminal establishment. Intervention is now imperative. The world MUST take action," he added.

--IANS

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