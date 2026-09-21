Odisha T20 League: Bhubaneswar Tigers edge past Keonjhar Miners by seven runs in rain-hit clash

Kataka, Sep 21 (IANS) Bhubaneswar Tigers registered a seven-run win over Keonjhar Miners via the DLS method in a rain-curtailed match of the Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Kataka on Monday.

The match was initially reduced to 15 overs per side due to a wet outfield. Bhubaneswar Tigers then posted 64/3 in seven overs before rain once again interrupted play and forced another reduction in the target.

Captain and opener Swastik Samal led the Tigers’ charge with an aggressive knock of 42 off just 18 balls. He took the attack to the Miners bowlers and provided his side with a quick start before being dismissed.

For Keonjhar, Vimal Kumar was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/8 from his over, while Jogeswar Bag claimed one wicket for six runs from his over.

When play resumed, Keonjhar Miners were set a revised target of 48 runs from four overs. They lost Kshyama S Bal early for three off six balls, but Rajesh Dhupam and captain Subhranshu Senapati put together a 20-run partnership to keep the chase alive.

Senapati was dismissed for 11 off nine balls, leaving the Miners with a challenging task in the final over. Badal Biswal was handed the ball with Keonjhar needing 18 runs from the last six deliveries at the Barabati Stadium that has hosted international fixtures.

The left-arm spinner held his nerves under pressure and helped the Tigers close out the game. His composed final over earned him the Player of the Match award.

Biswal received his award from Mr. Srimanta Panda, Director, Bharat Masala, while Swastik Samal was presented with the Moment of the Match award by Luv Malik, Representative, Rourkela Superstars.

Reflecting on the team's performance and the support within the camp, Biswal said, “Everyone in the team has been very supportive, and the atmosphere has been excellent. The coaches, captain, support staff and owners have given us a lot of confidence and made us feel that we are in it together, regardless of the result. That backing helped us stay calm, especially when we had to defend in the final four overs. Our goal is clear, we want to win this tournament.”

--IANS

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