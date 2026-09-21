EAM Jaishankar condoles death of Dubai Ruler's brother

New York, Sep 21 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday expressed grief at the passing of the Dubai Ruler's brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“Deeply grieved at the passing of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the people of Dubai. May his soul rest in peace,” EAM Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to the United States, stated on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and lauded his efforts to serve society. In his message, PM Modi offered condolences to the Royal family and the people of Dubai.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His efforts to serve society will be cherished by generations to come. I convey heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Dubai. May his soul rest in eternal peace," PM Modi posted on X.

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's court announced that Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum died on Monday morning. He was 76. A 10-day official mourning has been declared in Dubai.

"The Court of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourns the passing of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum this morning, Monday. The Court has declared a 10-day period of official mourning in Dubai, during which flags will be flown at half-mast, effective today, Monday," the Government of Dubai Media Office posted on X.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also paid a personal tribute to his brother.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was the fourth and youngest son of the late ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum. He served as Dubai Police and Public Security's Deputy Chairman, Group Chairman of A.R.M. Holding, and President of Al Wasl Sports Club.

–IANS

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