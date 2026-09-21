Puneet Issar reacts to Swara Bhasker's 'Ashamed as a Hindu' remark: Just because someone is funding you

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Veteran actor Puneet Issar has reacted to actress Swara Bhaskar's 'I was ashamed as a Hindu' remark.

Speaking exclusively to IANS regarding the debate surrounding Swara Bhaskar’s comments related to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir verdict, Puneet Issar said that people should avoid getting involved in such controversies and focus on their work.

He added that being an artist, our job is simply to entertain the people of the country.

The 'Mahabharat' actor also said that one should not make such statements just because they are being supported and funded by someone.

He was asked, "Swara Bhaskar, who recently said that when Ayodhya was made, she wrote a letter to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, saying, 'I feel sorry'. Do you feel that the actor is spreading her own discontent on social media? What is your opinion on this?"

Puneet Issar told IANS, "First of all, one should not get involved in such controversies. We are artists. We should take care of our 140 crore people. Your job is to entertain. You just entertain. You just perform. If you want to be a social activist, if you want to go into politics, then you should do that."

"Just to get into news, or if someone is supporting you, or if someone is funding you, and you follow someone for your personal gain, and give such a shocking statement, I think that is in a very bad taste. That should not be done," he went on to add.

During her recent appearance on a podcast, Swara Bhasker said that she felt "really ashamed as a Hindu" after the 2019 Ayodhya/Ram Janmabhoomi verdict.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress added that she felt the verdict was unfair and even messaged many of her Muslim acquaintances, including Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, apologizing and expressing her disagreement with the Supreme Court's verdict.

--IANS

pm/