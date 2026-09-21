Indian HC in Cyprus joins Nicosia's clean-up campaign, marking Seva Pakhwada

Nicosia, Sep 21 (IANS) The High Commission of India in Cyprus joined the Nicosia Municipality and the island's largest volunteering campaign for a clean-up drive at the city's historic centre, as Indian missions around the world continued to mark 'Seva Pakhwada'.

"As part of Seva Pakhwada 2026, the High Commission of India partnered with Nicosia Municipality and Let's Do It! Cyprus, the country's largest environmental and volunteering campaign, for a community-led clean-up initiative in Nicosia on 19 September 2026, in connection with World Cleanup Day. High Commissioner Mr Manish worked alongside volunteers during the cleaning drive and interacted warmly with children and young participants. He highlighted the importance of collective action and encouraged young people to become responsible custodians of their city and the environment," the High Commission said in a post on X on Monday.

The drive drew participants from across the city's civil society and ended near the UNFICYP Peace Memorial.

"More than 70 volunteers, including students and representatives of youth organisations, civil-society groups and advocacy organisations, participated in cleaning Nicosia's historic centre. The initiative culminated at the Home for Cooperation in the Buffer Zone, near the UNFICYP Peace Memorial. Nicosia Mayor Mr. Charalambos Prountzos also joined the initiative," the High Commission said.

"Participation in this initiative provided the High Commission with a meaningful opportunity to promote and mark Seva Pakhwada, being observed by the Government of India and Indian Missions and Posts worldwide from 17 September to 2 October. It also enabled the Mission to engage with Cypriot youth and participants from diverse nationalities, convey the values of selfless service and collective responsibility underlying Seva Pakhwada, and promote cleanliness, environmental awareness and active community participation," it added.

In Hong Kong, the Consulate General of India held a cleanliness drive at its premises on Monday.

"Consul General Rajesh Naik led officials of the Consulate General of India, Hong Kong an Macau SARs in a Shramdaan and cleanliness drive at the Consulate under Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 and Seva Pakhwada. Swachhata Mein Sahbhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat," the Consulate said.

--IANS

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