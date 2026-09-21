Ricky Kej questions artist Sargam Vaish accusing 'Vvan' of plagiarism: How did they get access

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Independent artist Sargam Vaish has accused the makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, 'The Vvan' of using a section of his song ‘Aigiri Nandini’ without his permission in their recently released trailer.

On Monday, Sargam uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle in which he said, “I have been working on a project for three years, and one song from that has been used in the film Vvan’s trailer that was recently released, without my permission. The Vvan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia and is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, produced by Balaji Telefilms and TVF. They have used my song for 25 seconds without my permission.”

He even threatened legal action against the makers if they did not remove the song from the trailer.

Divulging some more details, he added, “From 1 minute 8 seconds to 1 minute 33 seconds, the song’s name is Aigiri Nandini. They have used my master file, production, and vocals as it is. I have signed a deal with a big label; if that is affected, they will be responsible for this. Kindly remove the song from your trailer and the movie; otherwise, my legal team will take care of it.”

As the post reached social media, CBFC member Ricky Kej asked the artist in the comments section, “How did they get access to your master recording when you had not released it yet?(sic)”

Responding to him, Sargam shared, "@rickykej > Sir, I’m a big fan of yours, so it genuinely means a lot that you noticed this. The song was already given to another big movie and was still unreleased. Somehow, it reached this movie through another circle and was used before the original project. That’s exactly what I’m trying to understand as well."

Helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, 'Vvan' is slated to hit the theatres on September 25 this year.

--IANS

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