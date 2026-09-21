Foreign Secy Misri, Japanese MPs discuss political and economic issues of shared interest

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with visiting Japanese Members of Parliament from the ruling-Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in New Delhi on Monday, with discussions held on political and economic issues of shared interest.

The Japanese MPs delegation led by House of Representatives Member Taro Kono is on a visit to India as part of the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) Distinguished Visitors Programme (DVP). The other three Japanese MPs in the delegation include Karen Makishima, Kenji Nakanishi, and Sako Yamamoto.

Japanese Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, was also present at the meeting.

"I am pleased to have had the opportunity today to exchange views with the members of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) parliamentary delegation to India, led by House of Representatives member Taro Kono, who is currently visiting India as part of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs' Distinguished Visitors’ Programme. In the meeting, we exchanged opinions on a wide range of issues in the political and economic fields of interest to both India and Japan," the Indian Embassy in Japan quoted Misri as saying while giving details about the meeting.

Prior to travelling to New Delhi, Japanese lawmakers visited the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Bharat Electronics Limited in Bengaluru as part of the India-Japan visit programme.

The Indian Embassy in Japan said on Sunday that this exchange reflects the depth of ongoing cooperation between the two nations and the possibilities for the future.

"This India-Japan Visit Program began in Bengaluru, where the members of parliament visited the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Bharat Electronics Limited," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

"India-Japan cooperation in the fields of AI, technology, space, defence, and startups is an important aspect of the special strategic global partnership between the two countries, and this exchange reflects the depth of ongoing cooperation and the possibilities for the future," it added.

According to the Embassy, India-Japan visit programme aims to inform Japanese MPs about the latest developments in India, allow them to experience the local situation and provide opportunities for direct interaction with relevant stakeholders.

"As part of the India-Japan Visit Program, Japanese lawmakers from the Liberal Democratic Party, including Representative Taro Kono, Representative Karen Makishima, Representative Kenji Nakanishi, and Representative Sako Yamamoto, are visiting India this week. This program aims to inform members of parliament about the latest developments in India, allow them to experience the local situation firsthand, and provide opportunities for direct interaction with relevant stakeholders," the Indian Embassy in Japan said on X.

--IANS

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