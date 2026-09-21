Pakistan: Rights body decries state persecution against peaceful Baloch political voices

Quetta, Sep 21 (IANS) Leading Human rights organisation in Pakistan, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), on Monday decried the life sentence of Baloch activist Gullazadi Baloch as a "predetermined verdict" and a "continuation of state persecution" against peaceful Baloch political voices.

“After Dr. Mahrang Baloch and Sighatullah Shahji, a third life sentence in three months exposes a pattern of using courts to silence the BYC leadership,” BYC said in a statement.

It condemned the life sentence handed down by Additional Sessions Judge-I Qadir Shah Bukhari.

“BYC had already flagged concerns over these proceedings. As BYC stated on 8 September 2026, the judge had repeatedly said he was under pressure and might have to award life imprisonment or death, remarks made before trial's end that undermined the presumption of innocence and judicial independence. Today's verdict confirms this was a foretold outcome, not a passing comment,” read the statement.

It highlighted that on September 7, despite a court strike and the defence's absence, the court proceeded and cross-examined a witness with no defence representation, falling short of the fair-trial guarantees under Article 10-A of the Constitution and Article 14(3)(b) and (d) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) .

“BYC rejects the verdict, noting that a judge who admits pressure to convict cannot be seen as neutral, and that the burden of proving impartiality lies with the judiciary, not the convicted.

Despite the conviction, Gullzadi Baloch and BYC's leadership remain resolute, and their peaceful struggle for truth, the recovery of the disappeared, and Baloch rights continues,” BYC stated.

It called for appellate courts and constitutional authorities to independently and promptly review the life sentence, examine the judge's conduct, and restore due process.

“No institution should be permitted to convert the judicial process into an instrument of political punishment,” the rights body emphasised.

–IANS

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