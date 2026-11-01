When Shah Rukh realized he should not scold Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah: Agar inke baap...

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) In 2014, the cast of the movie 'Happy New Year' visited the popular quiz-based show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for promotion.

During the fun episode, SRK revealed to host Amitabh Bachchan that the director of the drama, Farah Khan, had complained to him about Amitabh Bachchan and Vivaan Shah.

SRK said that Farah was extremely upset and asked him to have a word with Abhishek and Vivaan as both of them were causing a lot of trouble on the set.

Shah Rukh shared the hilarious incident in Hindi, “Ek baar isne (Farah) mujhe bahut complain kiya. Isne kaha ki Abhishek aur Vivaan jo hai dono k dono bahut pareshan kar rahe hain, distracted rehte hain, baat cheet kar rahe hain, tang kar rahe hain. 'Baar baar meri photo leke Twitter pe daal rahe hain'. Bahut tang karte hain Abhishek aur Vivaan isko, toh tum jaake unse baat karo. (Once Farah complained to me that Abhishek and Vivaan are troubling her - 'they are distracted, keep chatting, take her pictures and upload them on Twitter. They irritate me a lot so you go and talk to them').”

However, SRK tried to calm Farah down by telling her that they were just kids.

"Maine kaha nahi Farah bacche hai yaar aese thodei na hota hai yaar, hojayega (It's ok, they are children)."

However, when Farah urged once again that SRK should talk to them, he obliged. However, as he was about to scold them he realized something which made him change his mind.

"Toh Sir, main bada aese kamar kas k pahuch gaya...main bolne ko shuru hua phir mujhe dimaag m aya ki Abhishek Bachchan k jo daddy hai woh Mr Amitabh Bachchan hai. Phir aya ki Vivaan k jo daddy hai woh Mr Naseeruddin Shah hai. Phir mere dimaag m aya ki agar inke baap inko nahi sikha sake toh main kya sikhaunga? (Sir, I went there with determination and was about to scold them, and then it suddenly hit me that Abhishek Bachchan’s father is Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Vivaan’s father is Mr. Naseeruddin Shah. And then it struck me that if their fathers couldn’t teach them, what could I teach them?,” SRK recalled.

--IANS

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