Bhuj, Nov 25 (IANS) The Kutch police has registered 77 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2026, so far, arresting 101 accused and seizing 397.499 kg of narcotic substances, including ganja, charas, MD drugs, heroin, brown sugar, amphetamine and poppy husk, valued at more than Rs 102 crore.

According to the district police, the total value of the seized narcotics was Rs 1,02,26,77,663. As part of its action against drug-related offences, the police also demolished illegal constructions belonging to three accused, while proceedings to remove four more such structures are underway in coordination with the district administration.

The demolished properties covered 451 square metres and were valued at Rs 59.92 lakh. They belonged to Ishak Fakirmamad Kumbhar of Harinagar in Mundra, Birbalkumar Budhan Mandal of Shaktinagar in Mundra, and Tosif alias Jengo Mamad Lakha of the Bhuteshwar area in Bhuj.

In a separate operation along the coast, the police, working jointly with sister agencies, recovered 228 packets of unclaimed drugs weighing 247.489 kg and valued at Rs 5.63 crore.

The district also registered 25 cases under the Arms Act, leading to 31 arrests, and 46 cases for violations of the Fisheries Act during the year. On the security front, police took action against 12 people, including Kashmiris and individuals from other states, for entering notified areas of Kutch without permission.

Five cases were registered in connection with these violations. Coastal security operations involving camel-mounted, horse-mounted, foot, motorcycle and boat patrols were also conducted round the clock.

During these operations, police recovered debris from two unclaimed drone wings and a satellite-based transponder, which were handed over to the Indian Air Force in Bhuj.

In maritime operations, six Pakistani nationals were apprehended along with three boats after entering Indian territorial waters. Two more Pakistani nationals were caught for unauthorised entry into Indian territory across the land border.

In a joint operation with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), West Kutch police also seized 115 packets containing 118.977 kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 1,150 crore.

The operation led to the arrest of alleged members of an international syndicate, including Nigerian, Tanzanian and Ugandan nationals and individuals from Delhi.

- IANS

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