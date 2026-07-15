When Parineeti Chopra revealed she is scared of Katrina Kaif

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in the musical biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, once revealed that she was scared of Katrina Kaif’s demeanor.

An old clip from the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the show host probing Parineeti about what makes her so afraid of Katrina.

In the video, actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who can be seen sitting next to Parineeti, said, “She was petrified of Katrina”.

Parineeti said, “I'm still scared of her. Like, that day she came to the gym and I quickly increased the speed of my cycle. I was like, I'm doing like heavy workout. She's like, ‘What are you doing? How many minutes have you done?’. So I was like, ‘20 minutes’. She said, ‘5 more minutes’. So I was like, ‘Okay, okay. Whatever you say, I'll do’. She is my idol. She has a straight face. She's like, ‘No’. I'm like, ‘Oh, okay then’”.

Meanwhile, Parineeti, who was last seen in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ opposite Diljit Dosanjh, has been away from the screen.

The actress tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023, in an intimate yet high-profile wedding in Udaipur. Their relationship remained largely private before their engagement in May 2023, and both have consistently kept their personal life away from the media spotlight. Raghav has credited her with helping him prioritize work-life balance despite his demanding political career.

The couple welcomed their first child, their son named Neer, on October 19, 2025. They announced his name a month later, explaining that it carries personal and symbolic significance. Since becoming parents, the actress has discussed the realities of motherhood, including "mom guilt”, postpartum support, and balancing her acting career with raising her son.

--IANS

aa/