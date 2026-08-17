Alia Bhatt's 'good old days' include chilling with Ranbir & Raha amidst the sea

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt decided to revisit some fond memories of the time spent with her family through her latest social media post.

She took to her official Instagram handle on Monday and posted a fun family picture with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. The photo had the three enjoying some relaxing time while taking in the exquisite view overlooking the sea.

In another picture, it looked like little Raha was affectionately trying to pull her mom's ear.

The latest post of the 'Jigra' actress also included a mirror selfie of her, along with another stunning still of Alia.

The 'Dear Zindagi' actress was also seen relishing a delicious delicacy in one of the photos from the post.

From a picture of her pet cat to a breathtaking sundown to a beautiful corner of what seemed to be a church, Alia's throwback album was absolutely wholesome.

Sharing these unseen photos of her precious moments with her loved ones on social media, Alia penned the caption, "good old days, cuddles and all (sun emoji) (sic)."

After dating for some time, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on 14 April 2022 in a private ceremony at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The lovebirds welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, on 6 November 2022.

Professionally, Alia and Ranbir have been paired together in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva'.

Up next, these two will once again come together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s eagerly awaited love saga, 'Love & War', that will also feature Vicky Kaushal.

While it will be Ranbir's primary professional association with Vicky, he has worked with Alia in Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi'.

'Love & War' will reportedly revolve around two army officers (Played by Ranbir and Vicky) whose lives and loyalties end up getting mixed with a woman (Played by Alia), leading to a complicated love triangle.

--IANS

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