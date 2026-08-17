August 17, 2026 8:51 PM हिंदी

BWF World C'ships: Ayush Shetty knocks out world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in giant-killing opener

BWF World C'ships: Ayush Shetty knocks out world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in giant-killing opener (Credit: BAI)

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) India's Ayush Shetty staged a major upset on Day 1 of the BWF World Championships, eliminating the world no. 1 and defending champion Shi Yu Qi of China with a dramatic 21-14, 13-21, 19-21 win in the nail-biting men's singles opening round match here on Monday.

It was Ayush's first win over the world no. 1 Chinese in four meetings. Before Monday, the Indian had lost all of his three matches against the Shi, the latest being the Badminton Asia Championship final, where he was outclassed.

Ayush made a blistering start against top seed Shi in the day’s most compelling first-round singles clash, storming to an early 3-0 lead. Maintaining his intensity, he expanded his advantage to 11-5 at the mid-game interval. Upon resumption, the Indian shuttler kept complete control, comfortably closing out the opening game 21-14.

Shi responded aggressively in the second game, taking a quick 3-1 lead. Ayush swiftly narrowed the gap, but the Chinese star reclaimed his two-point cushion. In a fast-paced tug-of-war, Ayush levelled the score at 4-all.

Shi continued to press hard, but Ayush stood his ground, levelling again at 7-all before edging ahead by a point. Following a series of gruelling exchanges where the lead repeatedly changed hands, Shi managed to head into the interval with an 11-9 advantage.

After the break, Shi extended his cushion to two points and quickly widened it to five. Despite gifting Ayush a few points with wide shots, Shi maintained a firm five-point lead. Ayush struggled to counter the top seed's momentum as Shi wrapped up the second game 21-13 to force a decider.

The final game began on even terms, but Ayush regrouped brilliantly, pulling ahead 6-3 and then 9-4. He carried a commanding 11-5 lead into the mid-game interval, taking charge of the match.

Following the change of ends, Ayush maintained his composure to extend his advantage to 14-5. A visibly frustrated Shi fell behind 16-5 as the Indian opened up a massive 11-point lead, leaving little room for a comeback.

Ayush sustained his momentum to hold a 10-point cushion, though a few unforced errors allowed Shi to trim the deficit to six and eventually four points. Digging deep under pressure, Ayush held firm at 20-15. Shi fought valiantly to save four of them, but Ayush held his nerve on the final point to secure a monumental victory.

--IANS

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