‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’ to welcome Commonwealth Games 2026 winners

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ will see some of the greatest sporting figures of the country taking the hot seat.

The episode is set to welcome Commonwealth Games 2026 winners Lovlina Borgohain, Asmita Dey, Jhandu Kumar, and Sharmila Dhankar, alongside show host Amitabh Bachchan, celebrating the national pride they’ve brought to the country.

Reflecting on overcoming silent battles far from the spotlight, Sharmila Dhankar said, “As a para-athlete, you spend years training far away from the spotlight, quietly overcoming physical and societal hurdles that very few people ever witness. Being invited to KBC feels like a national celebration of those invisible struggles. Speaking with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir felt so deeply encouraging he has a way of making you realize that no struggle is ever wasted. ‘KBC’ has shown the entire country that with sheer willpower, no obstacle is too big to conquer”.

Also taking the Hotseat are Lovlina Borgohain, who brought home a silver in 75 kg category for boxing, and Jhandu Kumar, who won India's first medal at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games for men's heavyweight para powerlifting.

Asmita said, “Growing up, watching KBC with my family every evening was a ritual. I would often stare at the screen and wonder what it felt like to be in the same room as Amitabh Bachchan sir, and today, standing right next to him on this stage feels completely surreal. In Judo, every second on the mat requires balance, focus, and years of silent discipline. To bring the story of my sport and my journey to a platform like Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television that touches every single Indian household is an incredible honor. Sharing this space with Amitabh sir is not just a personal dream come true; it’s a proud moment for Indian Judo”.

Lovlina Borgohain who also shared her unique journey with boxing, expressed her excitement on being invited by saying, "I honestly thought nothing in the world could match the adrenaline and pressure of stepping into an Olympic boxing ring, until I sat on the KBC Hotseat across from Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir. In the ring, you rely on muscle memory and instincts, but sitting opposite him, it tests your mental sharpness in a completely different way. Representing India on global podiums has been the greatest privilege of my life, and to be recognized and celebrated on KBC alongside my fellow athletes is a moment I will treasure forever”.

Sharing his body-building journey, para-athlete winner Jhandu Kumar said, "When you train as a para-powerlifter, you learn to lift weights that feel impossible until you break through them. But I never imagined my journey in sports would lift me all the way to the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Hearing Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir speak about our grit and hard work with such genuine warmth and deep respect gave me goosebumps. For athletes like us who fight silent battles, a platform like KBC gives us an incredible surge of motivation to keep pushing boundaries and making India proud”.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 18 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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